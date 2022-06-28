Hornets not offering Miles Bridges a max deal?

Speaking via ESPN, Windhorst said Monday: “Let’s take a look at Miles Bridges. He’s not being offered, from what I’m told, a max contract from the Charlotte Hornets right now. So, he’s going to go out into the market place, starting on Thursday or Friday, and see if he can get that offer from somewhere else.”

Could Charlotte let Miles Bridges walk in free agency? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/27/win… – 5:01 PM

Miles Bridges this season:

20.2 PPG

7.0 RPG

3.8 APG

49/33/80%

The Hornets leading scorer in 2022. pic.twitter.com/jdnEzStw1a – 4:23 PM

Miles Bridges signing with the Pistons would be amazing for Detroit rap – 3:19 PM

It’s a big week for the #Hornets. Here are five things you likely missed after the draft and should know about as they begin the offseason.

Among them? What Mitch Kupchak said about:

• Miles Bridges

• Gordon Hayward

• Shift in philosophy during draft

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 9:37 AM

“As I reported last week, even with room to sign a player to a max contract, the Pistons are unlikely to throw max offers at the likes of restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, though things can change.”

Reported by Pistons beat writer @James Edwards III pic.twitter.com/8gKvRWZdHY – 8:38 AM

With those moves in mind, Detroit will need to add five to six players via free agency or trade to round out the roster. As I reported last week, even with room to sign a player to a max contract, the Pistons are unlikely to throw max offers at the likes of restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, though things can change. Instead, signs point to Detroit looking to add quality, veteran role players to pair with its young core as it furthers this rebuild. Maintaining financial flexibility moving forward is still important to the franchise, per sources, with the 2023 free agency class expected to be far better-stocked than this year’s group. On the trade front, Detroit could elect to use its cap space to acquire undesirable contracts and picks, adding potential rotational players that way. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022

Miles Bridges: Damn bro why do you wanna hurt my feelings ?? -via Twitter / June 26, 2022

Detroit is projected to have salary-cap space in the $50 million range to pursue Ayton and perhaps one other top free agent, with Charlotte’s Miles Bridges and Cleveland’s Collin Sexton thought to be ahead of Dallas’ Jalen Brunson on the Pistons’ wish list. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 23, 2022