Hope Hicks went from a teen model to one of Trump’s closest confidantes. Less than 2 years later, she’s testifying in the investigation launched against her former boss’ involvement in the Jan. 6 riots.

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the US Capitol after attending a closed door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee on February 27, 2018.REUTERS/Leah Millis

Hope Hicks, 34, was one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers.

Hicks resigned from the White House on January 12, 2021, but told people it was a planned departure.

She was one of the few White House aides who told him he lost the 2020 election.

Hope Hicks was the youngest White House communications director in history. But before joining the 2016 Trump campaign, she had no political experience.

Hicks, now 34, was born in Greenwich, a town of 60,000 on the southwest tip of Connecticut that’s a favorite spot for hedge-fund headquarters.

She was a model, actress, and lacrosse player as a child, before getting her English degree at Southern Methodist University.

Hicks didn’t intend on playing such a large role in a presidential campaign, instead falling into the gig through a job at the Trump Organization.

In her time at the White House, Hicks became ensnared in two high-profile White House controversies: the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and her role in crafting the White House’s response to abuse allegations against staff secretary Rob Porter.

In February 2018, Hicks announced she was resigning one day after she said in testimony she had occasionally told white lies for the president but never lied about anything consequential related to the Russia investigation.

After laying low in New York and Connecticut for several months, Hicks headed to 21st Century Fox as executive vice president and chief communications officer. She later rejoined the Trump White House as a counselor to the president, reporting to senior adviser and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Amid a wave of resignations following the January 6 insurrection, Hicks resigned from the White House on January 12, 2021, but told people it was a previously planned departure and not influenced by then-President Donald Trump’s response to the Capitol riot as some other departures were, CNN reported at the time.

Story continues

In October 2022, reports emerged that Hicks was expected to privately testify before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. She was one of the few White House aides who broke with the former president, reportedly telling Trump he lost the 2020 election as he allegedly worked to overturn the results.

Here’s what we know about Hicks.

Hicks and her sister, Mary Grace, were successful teen models. Hicks posed for Ralph Lauren and appeared on the cover of “It Girl,” a spin-off of the best-selling “Gossip Girl” book and TV series.

Trump campaign press secretary Hope Hicks at a rally, Colorado Springs, Colorado, October 18, 2016.David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

Hicks’ first brush with the Trumps came in 2012 when she was at the public-relations firm Hiltzik Strategies working on Ivanka Trump’s fashion line. Trump’s eldest daughter hired Hicks away in 2014 and she became an employee of the Trump Organization.

Hope Hicks, spokeswoman for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower in New York City on January 2, 2017.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sources: New York Times, GQ, NYMag

Hicks met patriarch Trump and quickly “earned his trust,” Ivanka Trump told The New York Times for a June 2016 profile on the spokeswoman.

Then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks with Hicks as he arrives for service at First Presbyterian Church in Muscatine, Iowa, January 24, 2016.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Source: New York Times

In January 2015, Trump called Hicks into his office on the 26th floor of Trump Tower and told her she was joining his presidential campaign. “I think it’s ‘the year of the outsider.’ It helps to have people with outsider perspective,” Hicks said Trump told her.

Corey Lewandowski, then campaign manager for Trump, stands nearby with Hicks as Trump holds a news conference in Bismarck, North Dakota, May 26, 2016.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Source: NYMag

Hicks didn’t have any political experience, but her public-relations roots run deep. Both grandfathers worked in PR, and her father, Paul, was the NFL’s executive vice president for communications and public relations. He was also a town selectman from 1987 to 1991. Greenwich proclaimed April 23, 2016, as Paul B. Hicks III Day.

Hicks after a news conference at Trump Tower on May 31, 2016.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Source: Town of Greenwich, GQ

Hicks started working on what would become Trump’s campaign five months before Trump announced his presidency, after he famously rode a golden escalator down to the lobby of his tower on June 16, 2015.

Hicks crosses paths with Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (who was fired in June 2016) at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 18, 2016.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

That made Hicks the campaign staffer who lasted in Trump’s inner circle the longest. She outlasted his first campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and several senior advisers.

Trump listens to Hicks as he tours the Flint Water Plant and Facilities in Michigan on September 14, 2016.REUTERS/Mike Segar

People close to her describe Hicks as a friendly, loyal fighter. Trump has called her a “natural” and “outstanding.”

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is handed a box of cookies by his press secretary Hope Hicks during a visit Eat’n Park restaurant, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Moon Township, Pa.AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

While reporters who worked with Hicks say she’s polite, they expressed frustration that she was often unreachable on the campaign trail, not responding to requests for comment, or denying access to the candidate.

Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for then Republican presidential candidate Trump, and Hicks watch during a campaign rally in October 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

She said her mom, Caye, told her to write a book about her experience with Trump, like “Primary Colors,” the fictional novel depicting President Bill Clinton’s first presidential campaign. “You don’t even know,” she said she told her mother.

Hicks during a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona on October 29 2016.REUTERS/Carlo Allegr’s

Source: NYMag, Primary Colors

During the campaign, Hicks spent most of her days fielding reporters’ requests and questions — even reportedly taking dictation from Trump to post his tweets.

Trump’s inner circle celebrates onstage at his election night party. (Hicks is fourth from left.)AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Sources: NYMag, NYT

In July 2016, Donald Trump Jr. and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower to get “dirt” on opponent Hillary Clinton. Hicks later told Trump “this is going to be a massive story,” and that the emails setting it up were “really bad,” but he didn’t want the details. The meeting became a key point of investigation in Mueller’s Russia probe.

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks walks on the tarmac after the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 26, 2018.Reuters/Carlos Barria

Sources: Business Insider, CNN, BuzzFeed

During the campaign, Hicks stayed in a free apartment in a Trump building, though she’d often go home to her parents’ house in Connecticut when she could.

Hicks departs Trump Tower in New York on November 11, 2016.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

She followed Trump to DC. He named her assistant to the president and director of strategic communications in December 2017.

Trump greets Conway and Hicks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, on December 17, 2016.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Source: Trump administration

She still flew below the radar, directing the spotlight back on Trump. The then president-elect called her up to the microphone to speak at a “Thank You” rally in December 2017.

US President-elect Donald Trump’s press secretary Hope Hicks speaks during a ‘Thank You Tour 2016’ rally on December 17, 2016 in Mobile, Alabama.Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

It’s been said she can act as a sort of Trump whisperer, understanding his many moods and professionally executing what needs to be done. She still only calls him “Sir” or “Mr. Trump.”

Hicks deplanes Air Force One for a weekend at Trump’s private club in Bedminster, New Jersey on September 29, 2017.REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sources: New York Times, GQ, NYMag

“If the acting thing doesn’t work out, I could really see myself in politics,” Hicks told Greenwich Magazine when she was 13. “Who knows.”

Hicks, Conway, and former senior counselor Steve Bannon arrive for the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2017, in Washington.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sources: New York Times

In June 2017, the White House released salary info for 377 top staffers. Hicks got paid the maximum amount that any of Trump’s aides received: $179,700.

Hicks walk across the South Lawn of the White House to join Trump aboard Marine One with Steve Bannon, former chief of staff Reince Priebus, and Stephen Miller on April 29, 2017.Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

Source: The White House

Hicks made as much as Trump’s former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former chief strategist Steve Bannon, former press secretary Sean Spicer, senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, and policy adviser Stephen Miller.

Hicks and Bannon walk down the West Wing Colonnade after a meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on February 10, 2017.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: The White House

Some family members and friends expressed concern that Hicks was so closely tied to a president whose policies and statements are unpopular with a significant number of Americans, but were confident that she’ll come through unscathed.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks up while signing an executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the White House in Washington January 24, 2017.Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Sources: New York Times, GQ

“There is just no way that a camera or an episode or a documentary could capture what has gone on. There is nothing like it,” Hicks told Marie Claire in June 2016. “It is the most unbelievable, awe-inspiring thing.”

Conway and Hicks watch the daily press briefing at the White House on January 30, 2017.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: Marie Claire

In August 2017, Trump asked Hicks to be the new interim White House director of communications, a job that Michael Dubke, Sean Spicer, and Anthony Scaramucci held and left in Trump’s first six months in office.

Hicks before the start of the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on February 14, 2017.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Sources: Daily Caller, New York Times, CNN

The White House said it would announce the permanent choice for the position “at the appropriate time.” In September 2017, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it would be Hicks.

Hicks and Sanders walk through the lobby at Trump Tower in New York City on August 15, 2017.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

That made 29-year-old Hicks the youngest White House communications director in history.

Hicks listens while Trump meets with female small-business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017.Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

Sources: Daily Caller, New York Times, CNN

But she became ensnared in the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team interviewed her in December 2017, and she reportedly hinted at concealing explosive emails about the Trump Tower Russia meeting during a conference call with Trump in July 2016.

Trump confers with Hicks in the Oval Office on January 17, 2018.Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Sources: The New York Times, Business Insider

In February 2018, Hicks came under scrutiny for reportedly playing a key role in drafting a statement expressing vehement support for staff secretary Rob Porter after his two ex-wives accused him of physically and emotionally abusing them. Hicks and Porter were rumored to be dating.

Hicks in the Oval Office on Feb. 2, 2018.AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Sources: CNN, Business Insider

In February 2018, she testified behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee on Trump’s ties to Russia, and key incidents that she witnessed during the campaign and in the White House. She reportedly said she has told “white lies” for Trump.

Hicks arrives at the US Capitol on February 27, 2018.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sources: Business Insider, The New York Times

Though she was front and center in the White House’s scandals, Hicks remains a private person, revealing very little about her personal life, and remaining a mystery to many.

Hicks arrives at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam on Nov. 12, 2017.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On February 28, 2018, news broke that she would resign in the coming weeks. Many in the White House were dismayed.

Hicks leaves the US Capitol after attending a closed door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee on February 27, 2018.REUTERS/Leah Millis

Source: Business Insider

“She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person,” Trump said in a statement. “I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood.”

Hicks in the Oval Office on February 9, 2018.Pool/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,” Hicks said in a statement. “I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

Hicks leaves the US Capitol after attending a closed door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee on February 27, 2018.REUTERS/Leah Millis

After leaving the White House, Hicks returned to her family home in Greenwich, Connecticut before being spotted in New York City, where she was reportedly on the job hunt.

Hope Hicks talks on the tarmac as President Donald Trump greets supports as he arrives on Air Force One at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, en route to a rally at Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, Ohio.Carolyn Kaster/AP

Source: Page Six

Hicks made a rare public appearance when she boarded Air Force One in August 2018 to travel to an Ohio rally. Reportedly on Trump’s invitation, Hicks talked off the record to reporters, even joking about her career prospects.

Hope Hicks stands on the tarmac as President Donald Trump is greeted as he arrives on Air Force One at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, en route to a rally at Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, Ohio.Carolyn Kaster/AP

Source: Business Insider

After months of staying out of the spotlight, Hicks was confirmed to be heading to a spinoff of 21st Century Fox as executive vice president and chief communications officer in October 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Source: Business Insider

In June 2019, Hicks testified behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee. Mueller’s final report on the Russia investigation mentioned her name 184 times, so congressional investigators had a lot to talk to her about.

President Donald Trump reacts as he stands next to former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks outside of the Oval Office as he departs the White House for a trip to Cleveland, Ohio, in Washington D.C. on March 29, 2018.REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Source: Politico

But White House lawyers blocked Hicks from answering questions 155 times during her congressional testimony, citing “absolute immunity” and Trump’s executive privilege.

Hicks leaves following a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 19, 2019.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Source: Business Insider

On February 13, 2020, news broke that Hicks was returning to the White House as a senior adviser. She reported to Kushner and worked with Brian Jack, the White House political director.

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks leaves after a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee June 19, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sources: Business Insider, The New York Times

On October 1, 2020, it was reported that Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19 just days after flying on Air Force One with President Donald Trump and his senior staff.

(L-R) Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations Nicholas Luna, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, and counselor to President Hope Hicks walk to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on September 30, 2020.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Hicks resigned from the White House on January 12, 2021, in a previously planned departure.

Former President Donald Trump points to former communications director Hope Hicks shortly before making his way to board Marine One on the South Lawn and departing from the White House on March 29, 2018.MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Though her exit from the Trump White House came amid a wave of resignations following January 6, sources said she told people it wasn’t because of the violence at the Capitol and instead was a normal outgoing transition at the end of an administration.

Sources: CNN, Bloomberg News

In October 2022, Hicks was expected to privately testify before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Then-US President Donald Trump laughs as his senior adviser, Hope Hicks, speaks to the crowd during a campaign event at the Ocala International Airport on October 16, 2020 in Ocala, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The longtime Trump aide was scheduled to be privately deposed and provide a transcribed interview with January 6 House committee investigators on October 25, according to new reports.

In the book “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” published in September, Hicks reportedly told Trump it was time to move on.

“Trump responded bitterly. ‘Well, Hope doesn’t believe in me,’ he would say in meetings,” New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker and New Yorker staff writer and CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser wrote in their book.

“‘No, I don’t,’ she would reply. ‘Nobody’s convinced me otherwise,'” they continued. “She concluded any further efforts to try to steer Trump would simply be, as she told an associate, ‘a waste of time.'”

Sources: The New York Times, NBC News, Business Insider

Editor’s note: This article was first published in February 2017 and has been updated to reflect recent developments.

Read the original article on Business Insider