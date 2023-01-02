Hope Hicks said ‘we all look like domestic terrorists now’ after January 6 and that another White House aide was a ‘genius’ for getting out early

US President Donald Trump poses with former communications director Hope Hicks shortly before making his way to board Marine One on the South Lawn and departing from the White House on March 29, 2018.Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Hope Hicks said the Capitol riot made her and other aides “unemployable” and “untouchable.”

Hicks’ texts were among a trove of documents released by the January 6 committee.

Hicks also said Alyssa Farah Griffin was a “genius” for leaving the administration early.

Hope Hicks said she and others in the Trump administration looked like “domestic terrorists” and would be unemployable after the Capitol riot, according to text messages released Sunday by the January 6 committee.

Hicks, who served as White House communications director and a counselor to the president under former President Donald Trump, appeared to have been texting Julie Radford, who served as chief of staff to Ivanka Trump. The text messages were released among a trove of documents related to the committee’s final report.

As the riot at the Capitol unfolded on January 6, 2021, Hicks sent a series of texts lamenting the ramifications the riot may have on their career prospects.

“In one day he ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagement at the local proud boys chapter,” she wrote in a text that appeared to reference Trump, adding: “And all of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed.”

“I’m so mad and upset. We all look like domestic terrorists now,” she continued.

Hope Hicks texts from January 6, 2021.United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack

Hicks reiterated she thought they were all “unemployable” and “untouchable” and said Alyssa Farah Griffin was right to get out of the administration early. Farah Griffin, who served as the White House director of strategic communications, resigned in early December 2020, as Trump was pushing the lie that he won the election.

During the Capitol riot, Farah Griffin tweeted at Trump, pleading with him to condemn the attack. The day after, Farah Griffin told Politico she had stepped down because she “saw where this was heading.”

“Not being dramatic, but we are all fucked. Alyssa looks like a genius,” Hicks wrote in a text on January 6.

Farah Griffin went on to become a politics contributor for CNN, and in August 2022 became a co-host of The View.

Hicks left the White House on January 12, 2021, though CNN reported the departure was planned before the riot. It was the second time Hicks had exited the White House, having resigned as communications director in 2018 after acknowledging she had told white lies in her post.

Testimony provided by Hicks was also released recently by the January 6 committee. Hicks said Trump asked her on January 11, 2021, if the Capitol riot was as bad as everyone said and that she told him it was.

“I think he felt like it wasn’t fair — the response to it wasn’t fair,” she said.

