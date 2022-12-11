Hoosiers can’t dig out of early hole

A battling second half couldn’t pull Indiana out of the hole it spent too much of the first half digging for itself Saturday night in an 89-75 loss to Arizona. Here are three reasons:

IU has an ugly start

After an early punch, the No. 11 Hoosiers faded inside that famous old boxing arena. They struggled badly with Arizona’s size at both ends, piling up fouls and committing uncustomary turnovers.

Xavier Johnson went to the bench far too quickly because of foul issues, leaving his team without a natural point guard after Jalen Hood-Schifino couldn’t play through his lower back issue. The Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1) chased and fought and lost on defense, and their inability to loosen anything up on Trayce Jackson-Davis caused the issues to pile up on defense.

By the time coach Mike Woodson went back to Johnson, with two fouls and 11:43 left in the half, Indiana already trailed by 17 points with just eight scored in more than 8 minutes. Already, their trip to the desert had turned into a nightmare.

The Hoosiers steadied themselves near the end of the half, paring the lead to 10 by the break. But with Johnson in foul trouble and IU an uncharacteristic minus-14 in points off turnovers, the hole the Hoosiers dug for themselves was earned.

IU is in foul trouble

There was the physical foul trouble, with players like Johnson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson struggling with it through the evening.

There was the bigger-picture issue with the way the game was called — a questionable charge, a badly missed goaltend, a game called in a way that favored offense-minded Arizona (8-1) over defense-minded Indiana.

Too often, the Hoosiers could not play their way through those issues, either because of players benched by fouls or because of frustration set in by missed calls. Even Woodson could not contain his frustration patrolling the sideline.

The result: Again and again, Indiana put runs into No. 9 Arizona, cutting the lead to five or six, only to give the advantage back to the Wildcats. To their credit, the Hoosiers battled and battled. But between their inability to adjust to the whistles, and more importantly, their inability to slow Arizona’s high-powered offense for meaningful stretches, their effort too often went wasted, Indiana unable to really take the game away from Arizona down the stretch.

Dec 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Adama Bal dribbles the ball past Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

IU’s defense is not enough

Ultimately, Indiana — a team that made its living at the defensive end a season ago — wasn’t nearly good enough there to win Saturday night.

Some of that was early, sinking into a 19-point hole the Hoosiers spent the rest of the evening trying to claw out of. Some of it was late, those runs coming up short because time and again, IU couldn’t find the one or two more stops it needed.

This isn’t the first time IU has seen its defense exposed. Xavier did it. Rutgers did it when it counted. Arizona did it worst. This group can’t reach its ceiling if it doesn’t hold its floor. Defensive regression is a real issue for Indiana heading into the holidays. How the Hoosiers address it will determine whether they enjoy 2023.

Arizona 89, Indiana 75

ARIZONA (8-1): A.Tubelis 9-16 3-4 21, Ballo 6-9 3-8 15, Kriisa 4-12 2-3 14, Larsson 5-9 6-6 16, Ramey 2-8 0-0 6, Henderson 1-3 0-0 3, Bal 3-4 0-0 9, Veesaar 1-1 3-4 5, Boswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 17-25 89.

INDIANA (8-2): Jackson-Davis 4-10 3-5 11, Kopp 5-9 0-0 14, Thompson 6-14 0-0 16, Galloway 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 3-13 4-4 11, Bates 6-10 0-0 13, Reneau 2-5 0-0 4, Geronimo 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Duncomb 0-0 0-0 0, Gunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 7-9 75.

Halftime—Arizona 46-36. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 10-25 (Kriisa 4-10, Bal 3-3, Ramey 2-6, Henderson 1-2, Larsson 0-4), Indiana 10-25 (Thompson 4-7, Kopp 4-8, Bates 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Geronimo 0-1, Gunn 0-1, Reneau 0-1). Fouled Out_Jackson-Davis. Rebounds_Arizona 38 (Ballo 12), Indiana 30 (Thompson 9). Assists_Arizona 21 (Kriisa 7), Indiana 18 (Johnson 11). Total Fouls_Arizona 15, Indiana 19.

