Hookah lounge mass shooting near Virginia Tech leaves multiple people injured

A number of people were wounded during a shooting that took place late Friday night at a bar near Virginia Tech in downtown Blacksburg.

Shots rang out a block from the university’s campus at the Melody Hookah Lounge a few minutes before midnight Friday, according to a statement from Blacksburg Police.

Multiple people were taken to a local hospital, cops said.

Blacksburg Police reported the shooting occurred outside the Melody Hookah Lounge near Virginia Tech’s campus. Google Maps

Virginia Tech warned all students to stay indoors in a tweet posted shortly after shots rang out.

The extent of the injuries was not known early Saturday.

The university was the site of the deadliest school shooting in US history in 2007.