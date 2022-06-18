Honolulu police chief son Zane Logan arrested for burglary

He should have asked his dad for a ride.

The son of a Honolulu police chief, who had recently been sworn in, has been charged with second-degree burglary.

On Thursday, Zane Logan, the son of Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, was charged with second-degree burglary related to the alleged 2021 theft of two bicycles.

Honolulu police chief Arthur “Joe” Logan had recently been sworn in. AP

The incidents occurred on two separate occasions at a condominium in Kakaako.

The 36-year-old is already in custody on an assault charge. In May, he allegedly attacked a man using a hand tool at Ala Moana Beach Park.