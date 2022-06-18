Honolulu police chief son Zane Logan arrested for burglary

He should have asked his dad for a ride.
The son of a Honolulu police chief, who had recently been sworn in, has been charged with second-degree burglary.
On Thursday, Zane Logan, the son of Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, was charged with second-degree burglary related to the alleged 2021 theft of two bicycles.
The incidents occurred on two separate occasions at a condominium in Kakaako.
The 36-year-old is already in custody on an assault charge. In May, he allegedly attacked a man using a hand tool at Ala Moana Beach Park.