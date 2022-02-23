Hong Kong Film Festival Delays 2022 Edition Due To New Covid Wave – The Hamden Journal

The Hong Kong Film Festival has been forced to alter plans for its 46th edition due to a spike in local Covid cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Hong Kong is facing its worst outbreak of the virus, with cases in the low thousands per day. Previously, due to strict enforcement of preventative measures and travel bans, the city has managed to keep outbreaks largely at bay.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam recently announced that the entire population of the city, close to 7.5 million people, will be tested three times in March in a bid to restrict the variant’s spread.

The festival had been due to run March 31 to April 11. Today, organizers posted on Facebook that, due to the government’s decision to introduce restrictions through April 20, the event needed to be postponed. They did not suggest a revised date.

The fest previously had to cancel in 2020, while last year’s edition ran as a reduced hybrid event.