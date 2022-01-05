Hong Kong Disneyland To Close Again Due To Omicron Fears – The Hamden Journal

The local government in Hong Kong is putting in place stricter Covid measures, including closing all theme parks and restricting flights, due to fears over a fresh outbreak of the virus.

As a result, Disney is shuttering its Hong Kong Disneyland park from January 7 to January 20, according to Reuters. The move means the park will have closed on five separate occasions during the pandemic, most recently a brief closure in late 2021.

Hong Kong is bracing for a fifth wave of infections propelled by the quick-spreading Omicron variant. The territory has reported minimal cases in the past year, but did see its first confirmed local transmission of Omicron on December 31, prompting fears of an outbreak. The local government has also placed a two-week ban on flights from eight countries, including the UK and U.S., as it continues to employ a ‘zero Covid’ strategy.

Certain governments in Asia, notably China and Japan, have been consistent in introducing strict restrictions whenever cases of the virus begin to rise. This week, China put two cities into lockdown after detecting a handful of cases.