Hong Kong cops search landfill for evidence

Hong Kong police began digging through a landfill Tuesday for evidence related to the grisly murder of Abby Choi, a 28-year-old model whose butchered body parts were discovered in a refrigerator and soup pot last week.

More than 100 officers wearing hazmat suits sifted through North East New Territories Landfill with excavators and shovels Tuesday morning looking for the young mother’s missing body parts and other evidence.

Police said earlier they had not recovered Choi’s arms and torso.

Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong was charged with murder Sunday along with his brother and father.

Her former mother-in-law was charged with obstruction in the horrific case.

“The suspects threw away several bags of important evidence in the morning of Feb. 22. They may be some human body parts or there could be the clothes and the phone of the victim, or even the weapons,” Police Superintendent Alan Chung said.





Hong Kong police officers searched a landfill Tuesday morning for evidence related to model Abby Choi’s murder. REUTERS





The 28-year-old model and mother had recently been featured in the fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco. Instagram/@xxabbyc

Officials have recovered some bones, though Chung said they were unable to determine if they belonged to a human or an animal.

Choi’s family gathered near the house where her body parts were found to pay their respects after visiting a mortuary to identify her.

Her family was dressed in black while mourning and appeared to ignore questions from reporters.





Police said earlier they had not recovered Choi’s arms and torso. REUTERS





Officials have recovered some bones, though Chung said they were unable to determine if they belonged to a human or an animal. REUTERS

The rising fashion star — who had featured in Elle, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar — went missing on Feb. 21.

Three days later police found two female legs in a refrigerator and two cooking pots containing human tissue.

An autopsy report found Choi suffered a large hole in her skull behind her right ear, which may have been caused by a hard object.





Police believe the suspects threw away a bag of evidence on Feb. 22. REUTERS





Police say they suspect the murder was a result of her ex-husband’s family being unhappy with how she handled her finances. Instagram/@xxabbyc

“When we found the two pots of soup at the scene, one of the pots measuring 50cm [20 inches] deep and 40cm [16 inches] in diameter, was almost full and covered with thick fat, some green radishes and carrots and meat believed to be human flesh,” Chung said.

Police have said the killing was “premeditated” and “well-planned” and likely carried out because Choi’s ex-husband and his relatives were unhappy with how she handled her finances.

Choi had financial disputes involving millions of dollars with her ex-husband and his family, police said.





Police said the gruesome murder was “premeditated” and “well-planned.” via REUTERS

She also was planning to sell a luxury property in the Kadoorie Hill neighborhood in Ho Man Tin, where her ex-husband’s family had reportedly been living.

Authorities believe that on the day of her death, Choi’s former brother-in-law offered to take her to pick up her daughter from school, but instead knocked her out in the vehicle and brought her to the Tai Po flat to be butchered.

“The suspects covered the walls of the flat with a sail, and they put on face shields and raincoats so that they would not get bloodstained by dismembering the body,” said Chung.





Choi, a mother of four, shared two children with one of the men accused of her murder. Instagram/@xxabbyc

Choi had four children, aged between 3 and 10. Her ex-husband was the father of the older two, who have been left in the care of Choi’s mother.

The four family members charged will return to court on May 8.

With Post wires.