Hong Kong birthday party exposes nearly 200 people to COVID

A birthday bash in Hong Kong forced nearly 200 people — including 13 bureaucrats — to quarantine for COVID-19 despite the government’s pandemic warning, according to reports.
About 170 people, including senior officials and legislators, are in lockdown after Monday’s party for a representative of a mainland Chinese agency.
Some of Hong Kong’s top politicians and more than 20% of its new “patriots-only” legislature will be crammed into 200-square-foot rooms with no WiFi access as the government tries fending off an Omicron outbreak, according to Bloomberg News.
Two of the party’s guests have tested positive for COVID-19.
In response to the incident, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam ordered investigations into 13 government officials who attended the party, all of whom were told to use their vacation leave during quarantine.
This is not the first time Hong Kong government officials have disregarded guidance they have asked the public to follow. In July, three Hong Kong officials were fined for attending a dinner that breached virus measures.