The Hamden Journal

Hong Kong bans flights from eight countries after Omicron outbreak

Hong Kong bans flights from eight countries after Omicron outbreak

The Daily Beast

Crypto Meme Twin Brothers, 72, Die Days Apart From COVID-19

Fred Dufour/GettyWith cheekbones “so high and bulbous as to appear to threaten their owners’ vision,” as an Australian newspaper described them a decade ago, the Bogdanoff twins drew attention wherever they went. The controversial celebrity scientists, who both obtained doctorates after penning a series of impenetrable and allegedly meaningless physics papers, were descendants of nobility and, later, a meme beloved on social media platforms like Reddit and 4chan.But their voyage through the star

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.