Homeowner who shot black teen Ralph Yarl in the head after he rang doorbell charged with two felonies

The homeowner who shot a black teen in the head after he mistakenly rang his doorbell in Kansas City was charged with two felonies on Monday, officials said.

Andrew D Lester was charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action for the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, the Clay County Prosecutor Office announced Monday.

Bond was set at $200,000.


Ralph Yarl was attempting to pick up his siblings when he mistakingly rang the house’s doorbell.
shaunking/Instgram

Lester, 85, shot Yarl twice — once in the head and once in arm — after the teen mistakenly arrived on his doorstep to pick up his younger brothers who were actually waiting for him at a home about a block away.

The charges carry 10 to 30 years behind bars, or life in prison, prosecutors said.