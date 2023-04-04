Homeowner attacked salesman for knocking on his front door ‘too hard’

Andrew Lester was sentenced at Newport Crown Court to 21 months in prison. (Wales News/PA)

A man has been jailed after he attacked a salesman who knocked on his front door “too hard”.

Andrew Lester, 39, punched door-to-door salesman Kerry Hagerty and knocked him to the ground.

Mr Hagerty, a former police officer working for a debt management company, had called at Lester’s house in Abertillery, Gwent, in Wales, in June last year to talk to him about a payment plan.

But Lester, angry at local children previously knocking his door and running away, was “wound up” by the knocks, Newport Crown Court heard.

Lester told police he opened his door after Mr Hegarty knocked it “too hard”, the court was told.

Andrew Lester attacked a salesman because he knocked his front door ‘too hard’, a court heard. (Wales News)

Mr Hagerty said Lester was “very aggressive”, swore at him, took his sunglasses to break them, punched him, knocked him to the ground and stood over him shouting at him.

Lester admitting causing grievous bodily harm, assault by beating and criminal damage and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Mr Hagerty suffered a dislocated shoulder in the attack and required an operation under general anaesthetic to relocate his elbow.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before ,” Mr Hagerty said. “It was a totally unprovoked attack.

“I cannot play with my grandchildren. He was hell-bent on assaulting me. Ultimately what happened is going to affect me for the rest of my life.”

Newport Crown heard that Andrew Lester attacked a salesman at his front door. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Prosecutor Martha Smith-Higgins said the level of aggression was “shocking”.

She said the victim requires ongoing extensive physiotherapy and said he is “still experiencing the effects of this incident on a day-to-day basis”.

Lester has a history of violent offending, the court heard, with 15 previous convictions for 25 offences.

Joshua Scouller, defending, said: “Through me he wishes to extend his apologies. He accepts this was a horrendous injury to have sustained.

“He accepts he’s caused it, but the degree of severity was unforeseen. He accepts his reaction was not appropriate.

“He has been his father’s carer for a significant period of time. His father relies upon him.”

Jailing Lester, Recorder Sean Bradley said he was “concerned that you lack genuine remorse”.

Mr Bradley said: “I wonder whether you understand the consequences of your actions.

“There had been anti-social behaviour in your area, with children knocking on your door to wind you up.

“The defence say that this contributed to the incident.”