Homeless woman killed, volunteers injured in Nevada hit-and-run

A homeless woman was killed and two advocates critically injured after a Nevada man “intentionally” mowed them down Monday at a food distribution event, police said.

David Wayne Turner, 57, allegedly slammed into the threesome near the Nevada Cares Campus homeless shelter in downtown Reno around 6:45 p.m. on Monday night.

Mother and daughter duo Diamond and Clarissa Roman — who run the weekly “Food Not Bombs Reno” community event with their family and friends — were helping their last client of the evening when tragedy struck.

“At that time, a man suddenly and inexplicably drove his car through the area where the women were standing, hitting Diamond, Clarissa, and the other woman,” their family claimed in a GoFundMe.

The three women were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition as Turner allegedly fled the scene.

Diamond suffered a broken back, and her daughter Clarissa had a broken clavicle, broken ankle, broken ribs, collapsed lung, and a brain bleed.





David Wayne Turner allegedly told cops he intentionally ran over the three victims. Washoe County Sheriff’s Department

Diamond has since been released from the hospital, while Clarissa was moved to the ICU.

The homeless woman — later identified by News 4 as 55-year-old Michelle Jardine — died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Police tracked down Turner at a nearby hotel, where he allegedly told arresting officers that he struck the volunteer event on purpose.

“The male driver made statements to officers that this incident was intentional,” Lt. Anthony Elges told This is Reno. “The individual victims were both volunteers and those seeking services.





Diamond and Clarissa were working the “Food Not Bombs Reno” community event when they were struck. GoFundMe

The suspect didn’t target either as it relates to why they were in the area…”

Turner was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, Washoe County jail records show.

He is being held without bail.