Homeless teen who surrendered dog at Senatobia animal shelter found by police

A homeless teen who was forced to surrender his dog to a Mid-South animal shelter is now safe, according to the Senatobia Police Department.

The 17-year-old was reportedly living under a bridge when he had to give up Jada, a 4-month-old Rottweiler/Shepherd mix, because he could not care for her.

A picture of Jada laying on the floor at the Senatobia Tate Animal Shelter went viral on social media. She collapsed in sadness after her owner left.

Police said the teen was found after a diligent search with the help of several community members.

Police reported he is now safe, and thanked everyone who assisted in the effort.

Offers to help the teen poured in from around the country.

