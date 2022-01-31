Homeless mom in Sheboygan, in a wheelchair and with 3-year-old daughter, starts GoFundMe to find housing

Ashley Lagoo-Mckinnie and her daughter Lyanna Brown-Lagoo sit on the corner near the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum, Friday, January 28, 2022, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley McKinnie is the handicap mother of a young daughter living in a shelter in Sheboygan. Ashley is wheelchair bound and the shelter has everyone leave in the morning and they canÕt return until the late afternoon, no matter what the temperature outside is.

SHEBOYGAN – A homeless mother is seeking help through GoFundMe to find a warm, permanent place for her and her young daughter to stay.

Ashley Lagoo-Mckinnie is from Milwaukee, but because of a lack of space at homeless shelters there, she had to move to Sheboygan.

Mckinnie has created a GoFundMe with the goal of $1,400 with hopes of finding a home for her and her 3-year-old daughter. Mckinnie is disabled and has to use a wheelchair for mobility.

They currently stay at Sheboygan Salvation Army, which, as a result of staff shortages, requires them to leave between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and by noon on Sundays.

McKinnie said that because her daughter has been sick, it is difficult for them to leave the shelter on time every morning. Because she’s unable to take proper naps and because of the freezing temperatures outside, her young daughter has been upset about leaving the shelter every morning, she said.

“From 8:00 to 8:30, we have to sit out and wait outside of the library,” said Mckinnie. “It sucks because even if you’re sick it doesn’t matter.”

The GoFundMe has collected $146 in donations since it was first created on Dec. 15.

Mckinnie was told she is third on the housing list and should be receiving housing assistance soon.

“I just called and they said they’ll be setting up some stuff in the next week, so I’m praying that that goes through,” Mckinnie said.

If you would like to donate to Mckinnie and her daughter, visit her GoFundMe link at https://bit.ly/3G9PrT9.

“Anything will help,” Mckinnie wrote on the GoFundMe. “I’m praying for a miracle. I accept shares of my post and prayers too. I need the love and hope, thank you.”

