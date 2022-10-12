‘@Home With Tori’ Season 2 Lined Up At MyTime Movie Network – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The second season of Tori Spelling series @Home With Tori toplines the latest slate from a FAST channel MyTime Movie Network.

The reality shows follows the real life of Beverly Hills, 90210 star Spelling, with the first run ranging from pool parties to mother-daughter relationship moments as she juggled being a mother of five, producer, actor and celebrity. Several brands sponsored the ten-part show, which featured a variety of special celebrity guests.

Season one debuted this June on Vizio and AVoD channel MyTime Movie Network now has season two in pre-production.

The show is one of several that’s set for MyTime Movie Network, which focuses on celebrating and entertaining women and is a venture between a trio of production and distribution companies: Daro Film Distribution from Monaco in France, Corbi in Spain and Enlighten Content from the U.S.

To this point, the identity of the trio behind AVoD service MyTime has been unknown. They partnered during the pandemic and have created AppleTree LLC to operate the channel.

Daro sells content from more than 100 producers and has a library of more than 5,000 hours, while Corbi has over 600 titles and output deals with major Spanish players. Enlighten has produced more than 200 originals.

Also unveiled today for MyTime is a slate of 10 original thriller and romance films, and an upcoming limited Christmas series co-produced with France’s TF1 called Xmas Clue.

The service is, in fact, already in 19 territories — the U.S., Mexico, France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia — through seven feeds. It also recently launched on Tubi in Latin America. It offers female-focused content from thrillers, romantic films, holiday movies, sports documentaries, female-led series and model reality programs.

Enlighten Partner Jacob Nasser stated: “It’s an absolute delight to finally announce that we are the forces behind the MyTime Movie Network. We entered this market two years ago while we visualized a niche for our content as legacy producers and distributors. We now control this space as AVoD platforms continue to expand.”

“With Corbi, Daro and Enlighten Content joining forces for the MyTime Movie Network, you have three established firms that now own and operate a global network that specializes in showcasing entertaining TV Movies and engaging programming for women,” said Corbi’s Roger Corbi. “We create our own high quality content and premiere them instantly in 19 territories under one umbrella, and we can’t wait to continue growing our footprint in the coming months with groundbreaking originals and strategic new partnerships.”

Daro President Pierre André Rochat said: “After 40 years in the industry, I have seen many changes to the broadcast industry. FAST is the first one that has really put the power of broadcasting into the hands of distributors like ourselves without the need for overly complicated infrastructure and technology and we quickly realized it was something we needed to get on board with as early as possible.”