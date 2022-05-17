Home Depot Stock Lower On Q1 Earnings Beat, 2022 Outlook Boost

Home Depot Stock Lower On Q1 Earnings Beat, 2022 Outlook Boost

by

Updated at 11:46 am EST

Home Depot  (HD) – Get Home Depot, Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Tuesday, and boosted its full-year profit guidance, as the world’s biggest home retailer recorded record sales amid the still-elevated domestic housing market.

Shares in the group were dragged lower, however, by concerns that surging inflation, which CEO Ted Decker said was running at twice the expected rate, would impact costs and narrow near-term profit margins following a similar warning from Walmart  (WMT) – Get Walmart Inc. Report