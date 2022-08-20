Home Depot Stock Gains On $15 Billion Buyback; Decker New Chairman

Updated at 9:41 am EST

Home Depot  (HD)  shares edged higher Friday after the home improvement retailer unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback program, held its dividend in place and named new CEO Ted Decker as group chairman following stronger-than-expected second quarter profits earlier this week.

Home Depot said it would pay a quarterly dividend of $1.90 per share, a level that matches its first quarter payout and extending its run of dividends to 142 consecutive quarters. The group also approved a $15 billion buyback plan, replacing a similar-sized authorization put in place in 2017.