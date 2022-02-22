The Hamden Journal

Home Depot Stock Alert: Buy the Earnings Dip?

Shares of Home Depot  (HD) – Get Home Depot, Inc. Report are not trading too well on Tuesday morning, down about 9% after the company reported earnings.

Bulls were hopeful that strong housing trends would propel Home Depot’s top and bottom line. They were also hopeful after Walmart’s  (WMT) – Get Walmart Inc. Report favorable reaction to earnings last week.

What more could Home Depot do?

Earrings grew more than 20% year over year to $3.18 a share and beat expectations. Revenue jumped more than 10% versus the same period a year ago and also beat analysts’ estimates.

