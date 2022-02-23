Home Depot leads the list of 20 worst performers in the S&P 500 on Tuesday

Slightly positive isn’t good enough for this stock market.

While market jitters on Feb. 22 were driven by Russia’s movement of troops into Ukraine, the U.S. stock market was also adjusting to the idea of some difficult financial comparisons ahead.

During the economic recovery that followed the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, investors got used to seeing high growth numbers for sales and earnings year-over-year, as extra federal spending and low interest rates helped cause a spending boom.

But on Tuesday, Home Depot Inc.

HD,

-8.85%

said it expected sales for fiscal 2022 to be “slightly positive” when compared to fiscal 2021 and for its earnings per share to grow in the “low single digits.”

That’s a far cry from the results for fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 that Home Depot also announced, including a 10.7% jump in sales from a year earlier and a 21% increase in earnings.

The home improvement retailer’s shares fell 8.9% for the session — the worst performer among the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.01%

as 76% of its components declined on the day.

Read: Home Depot sales reach record $150 billion but shares tumble as high inflation and lower demand expected to take a toll

The benchmark pulled back 1%. It’s now down 9.7% so far this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.42%

was down 483 points (or 1.4%) to close at 33,596.61, for a year-to-date decline of 7.5%.

The Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP,

-1.23%

declined 1.2% for the day and has dropped 14.5% so far this year.

Here are the worst 20 performers on Feb. 22 among the S&P 500:

Company Ticker Price change – Feb. 22 Price change – 2022 Decline from 52-week high Date of 52-week high Home Depot Inc. HD,

-8.85% -8.9% -23.8% -24.8% 12/06/2021 Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY,

-7.33% -7.3% -10.9% -36.2% 11/22/2021 Tractor Supply Co. TSCO,

-6.45% -6.5% -16.0% -16.5% 01/03/2022 Mohawk Industries Inc. MHK,

-5.63% -5.6% -23.2% -39.6% 05/10/2021 Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP,

-5.50% -5.5% -13.8% -15.5% 01/05/2022 Pool Corp. POOL,

-5.43% -5.4% -24.0% -26.1% 11/19/2021 Discovery Inc. Class A -5.3% 20.1% -63.8% 03/19/2021 NetApp Inc. NTAP,

-5.26% -5.3% -6.4% -11.1% 01/14/2022 Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH,

-5.22% -5.2% -27.3% -52.9% 11/22/2021 Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN,

-4.94% -4.9% 4.1% -38.5% 03/15/2021 Boeing Co. BA,

-4.92% -4.9% -1.3% -28.7% 03/15/2021 Etsy Inc. ETSY,

-4.68% -4.7% -44.6% -60.6% 11/26/2021 SolarEdge Technologies Inc. SEDG,

-4.59% -4.6% -12.3% -36.9% 11/22/2021 Norfolk Southern Corp. NSC,

-4.39% -4.4% -13.2% -13.7% 12/31/2021 Pioneer Natural Resources Co. PXD,

-4.36% -4.4% 22.7% -7.4% 02/22/2022 CarMax Inc. KMX,

-4.23% -4.2% -22.3% -35.1% 11/08/2021 Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC,

-4.17% -4.2% -19.7% -46.1% 11/02/2021 Ford Motor Co. F,

-4.16% -4.2% -16.8% -33.2% 01/13/2022 Deere & Co. DE,

-4.15% -4.2% 3.2% -11.6% 05/10/2021 Tesla Inc. TSLA,

-4.14% -4.1% -22.3% -33.9% 11/04/2021 Source: FactSet

You can click on the tickers for more about each company.

Click here Tomi Kilgore’s detailed guide to the wealth of information available for free on the MarketWatch quote page.

Don’t miss: As Russia moves into Ukraine, here are the oil stocks that might benefit the most