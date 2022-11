Home Depot



third-quarter earnings results beat expectations, giving the stock a boost on Tuesday.

The home-improvement retailer reported third-quarter earnings of $4.24 a share, topping analysts’ projections of $4.12 a share. Revenue came in at $38.9 billion, up 5.6% from a year earlier and topping estimates for $38 billion. Same-store sales rose 4.3%, ahead of estimates for 3.1%. U.S. same-store sales rose 4.5%.