Home Depot accused of being ‘woke’ after leaked worksheet goes viral

“If this Home Depot privilege guide upsets you,” one observant user wrote on Twitter, “you’re the reason why it’s needed.”

An unauthorized document from Home Depot’s Canadian division recently leaked online is sparking accusations branding the company as “woke.”

The worksheet was shared to a TikTok account called Libs of TikTok, which is focused on ridiculing progressives and has nearly 600,000 followers, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The document gone viral was also shared on Twitter, where some responded, “This is why we go to Lowe’s whenever possible.”

Subtitled “Unpacking privilege” under the title “Leading Practices,” the worksheet examines different types of privilege — including social privilege, white privilege and heterosexual privilege — by breaking down what privilege looks like.

One example reads, “If you’re confident that the police exist to protect you, you have white privilege.” Another reads, “If you can expect time off from work to celebrate your religious holidays, you have Christian privilege.”

The worksheet also defined racial prejudice “as a set of discriminatory or derogatory attitudes based on assumptions coming from perceptions about race/skin color.”

The Atlanta-based retailer issued a statement declaring that the worksheet was “not part of any required programming.” However, Home Depot added that they support diversity at the company, but said the paper was not created or approved by its corporate diversity, equity and inclusion department.

According to the company’s website, officials note that “an inclusive and respectful environment means all associates can bring their whole selves to work. This philosophy is the foundation for our continued efforts to promote associate engagement, as well as gain a better understanding of our customers and the communities we serve.”

Some social media users are vowing to stop shopping at the retail giant while others support the document. One wrote on Twitter: “If this Home Depot privilege guide upsets you you’re the reason why it’s needed. As a Black woman there are 4 privilege boxes I can check on this form which I have no problem acknowledging. Those averse to this truth know and enjoy their privilege but don’t like it called out.”

Another tweeted, “Imagine being so angry that Home Depot is educating people on being decent human beings.”

In 2019, there were calls to boycott Home Depot because its billionaire co-founder Bernie Marcus pledged his financial support to President Donald Trump’s re-election bid. According to NPR, Marcus donated more than $7 million to Trump’s successful 2016 campaign.

