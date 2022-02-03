The Hamden Journal

Home-and-home series starts with lowly Pistons

Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons6 p.m., Little Caesars Arena BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The NBA All-Star reserves are announced Thursday, with C Karl-Anthony Towns expected to get a berth. He averages 24.4 points and 9.5 rebounds, leading the Wolves in both categories. … The Wolves moved above .500 with Tuesday’s 130-115 victory over Denver at 26-25 and will play Detroit in the next two games. They are 10-5 in the past 15 games and have won five in a row at home. … F Taurean Prince had 23 points Tuesday as the Wolves bench had a season-high 68 points, surpassing 50 for the third consecutive game. … G D’Angelo Russell (shin) and F Josh Okogie (quad) are questionable.

Pistons update: At 12-38, Detroit has the second-worst record in the NBA under former Wolves coach Dwane Casey. The Pistons are second to last in points per game (102.3) and has the league’s worst net rating. … G Cade Cunningham, the top pick in the 2021 NBA draft out of Oklahoma State, left Tuesday’s 111-101 loss to New Orleans because of a hip pointer. Detroit blew a 15-point second-half lead in the game. … G Jerami Grant was playing his first game after being sidelined for seven weeks because of thumb surgery. He leads the team at 20.0 points per game, while Cunningham averages 15.8.

