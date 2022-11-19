‘Holy Spider’ Tops Prize List At Stockholm International Film Festival – The Hamden Journal

The big winner at the Stockholm International Film Festival 2022 was Holy Spider, directed by Swedish-Danish-Iranian Ali Abbasi.

Complete list of winners below

The film won the Bronze Horse for Best Film, while lead actor Mehdi Bajestani was named Best Male Actor for his role as serial killer Saeed Hanaei. The film was based on the true story of the so-called ‘Spider-Killer’ who targeted sex workers and killed 16 women from 2000 to 2001 in Mashhad, Iran. The film depicts a fictional female journalist investigating the crimes.

In presenting Abbasi with his award, the jury said of Holy Spider:

“A groundbreaking film that is done not only with enormous courage but with mastery that leaves us breathless; our insides both speechless and wanting to cream. A punch in the gut for systematic belief systems that oppress rather than support. An eye opener and a most emotional cinematic experience that awakens internal revolutions in us. For its moving performances, raw and uncompromising direction, brilliant and poignant screenplay we would like to present one of the strongest films we’ve seen in a long time with the Bronze Horse for Best Film.”

Frances O’Connor was awarded Best Director for her directorial debut Emily. Actress Annabelle Lengronne was named Best Actress for her role in Mother and Son.

Icelandic director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson was awarded the prize for Best Screenplay for his film Beautiful Beings.

All the winners at the Stockholm International Film Festival 2022:



STOCKHOLM XXXIII COMPETITION

Best Film: Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi

Best Director: Emily by Frances O’Connor

Best Debut: Autobiography by Makbul Mubarak

Best Script: Beautiful Beings by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Best Actress: Mother and Son for actress Annabelle Lengronne

Best Actor: Mehdi Bajestani in Holy Spider

Best Cinematography: Balthazar Lab for La Jauria

Honorary mention: Pilar Palomero for La Maternal

STOCKHOLM XXXIII DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Best Documentary: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed by Laura Poitras

STOCKHOLM XXXIII SHORT FILM COMPETITION

Best Short Film: File by Sonia K. Hadad

The international film critics award FIPRESCI

Best Film: World War III by Houman Seyyedi

Zalando Rising Star Award 2022

Actress Sara Shirpey

1KM FILM

1KM FILM Scholarship Recipient: SaraKlara Hellström

1KM FILM Honorary Mentions: André Vaara

NIKON SHORT FILM COMPETITION (60sec)

Trust of Mira Hilfon Liungman

Jury members for this year’s competition were:

Actor Alexej Manvelov

Film director and screenwriter Nathalie Álvarez Mesén

Producer Erika Wasserman, who recently made her directorial debut with the film Året jag slutade prestera och började onanera ( 2022).