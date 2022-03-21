Holocaust survivor killed by Russian fire in Kharkiv

A 96-year-old man who survived the Nazi death-camps of Buchenwald, Peenemuende, Dora and Bergen-Belsen was killed Friday when his home in Kharkiv, Ukraine, came under Russian attack.

Boris Romanchenko’s death was announced Monday by Germany’s Buchenwald concentration camp memorial institute. Citing Romanchenko’s relatives, the memorial said he was killed after his home in Kharkiv was struck by apparent artillery fire.

“Boris Romantschenko campaigned intensively for the memory of the Nazi crimes,” the institute said on Twitter, adding that he had been vice president of the Buchenwald-Dora International Committee, a survivors’ organization.

The mayor of Lviv, Ukraine, mourned Romanchenko in a telegram post.

“He was killed by a Russian missile in his apartment during a ‘denazification operation,’” mayor Andriy Sadovy wrote. “The new fascists continue the work of Hitler.”

Boris Romanchenko survived the Nazi death-camps of Buchenwald, Peenemuende, Dora and Bergen-Belsen.

Jewish captives at the Buchenwald concentration camp. H Miller/Getty Images

Inside the Buchenwald concentration camp in 1945. Bettmann Archive

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine a “denazification,” falsely claiming that Ukraine is committing “genocide” against its Russian speaking population.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish, and speaks fluent Russian, as do many Ukrainians.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, sits a mere 25 miles from the Russian border. It has been under bombardment for a month, since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Kharkiv has been under Russian bombardment for a month.

Boris Romanchenko “was killed by a Russian missile in his apartment during a ‘denazification operation,’” Mayor Andriy Sadovy announced. Vitalii Hnidyi/REUTERS

Rescuers work at the site of the National Academy of State Administration building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv. Andrew Marienko/AP

Authorities said Monday that a 9-year-old boy was killed in the latest round of shelling on Sunday.

