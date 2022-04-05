Holmgren, Banchero, Jabari Smith’s best fits

With Kansas’ national title run capped by a 72-69 win over North Carolina, the Jayhawks’ Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji helped their 2022 NBA draft stock the most after a strong showing in the men’s NCAA tournament.

Ohio State point guard Malaki Branham is rising up draft boards and even got a shoutout from LeBron James after declaring for the draft last week.

The NBA draft is three months away and a lot of who goes No. 1 will depend on team need. It has been the same three players of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero at the top, and Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best fits for each of the top three players.

(Draft order is from Tankathon as of April 4.)

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 196 pounds | Class: Freshman | Gonzaga: 14.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 3.7 bpg

The Magic have a young, talented backcourt with Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and R.J. Hampton, and no one wants to see the Magic draft Holmgren more than his high school teammate, Suggs. The pair have been playing together since middle school and already have an established chemistry on the court.

Although Holmgren’s tournament performance drew mixed reviews around the league — 19 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks against Georgia State, and nine points and nine rebounds before fouling out against Memphis — his versatility is undeniable and will be hard to pass up for the No. 1 spot.

“His intangibles are off the chart,” one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports. “He’s so unique physically with all the other skills and abilities, and if you’re willing to take that home run swing, he’s totally worth it.”

Next-best landing spot: Oklahoma City Thunder

Imagine Holmgren in the frontcourt with 7-foot, 190-pound Aleksej Pokuševski.

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, the top prospect for the 2022 NBA draft, shoots against Georgia State during the first round of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament. (Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports)

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Auburn: 16.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Despite his 3-for-16 performance in a loss to Miami, Smith has the most upside of any player in this draft class, and his game translates well to the next level. He has great spacing on the court and is very versatile on offense, leading the SEC in 3-point shooting percentage at 42% from deep.

The Rockets are in rebuild mode and will be targeting a forward or center at the top of the draft, after drafting guards Jalen Green and Josh Christopher last year. Houston loves to get out and run in transition, and Smith has the athleticism to beat players to the block or step in threes in the open court. The Rockets are shooting only 35% as a team from 3-point range, ranking 20th overall in the NBA.

Next-best landing spot: Detroit Pistons

The pick-and-roll option with Cade Cunningham and Smith would be difficult to defend.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith drives to the hoop in the second round of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament. (Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports)

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 250 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke: 17.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.2 apg

Banchero was the best player on the court at times during the NCAA tournament and averaged 19 points and seven rebounds in his last five games. Banchero is comfortable with the ball in his hands and has a grab-and-go style of play. Cade Cunningham is a phenomenal passer and playmaker for his teammates, and Banchero ranks in the 88th percentile, averaging 1.4 points per possession, when cutting off the ball, according to Synergy Sports.

Banchero was the driving force for Duke’s Final Four run, knocking down shots, throwing lobs and no-look passes in transition, and defending the perimeter well. He’s one of the best at creating separation in his shot and blends his passing and shot selection nicely. At times defensively, he was beat on the block for position and doesn’t have the lateral quickness to keep players in front of him when they get downhill.

Next-best landing spot: Portland Trail Blazers

Banchero brings much-needed size in the lane and is a secondary option as a ball-handler.

Duke forward Paolo Banchero shoots against North Carolina during the 2022 NCAA men’s Final Four. (Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports)

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Purdue: 17.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.1 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 215 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Iowa: 23.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky: Did not play this season

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 250 pounds | Class: Freshman | Memphis: 12 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.1 bpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Arizona: 17.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.5 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 194 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Wisconsin: 19.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.1 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 180 pounds | Class: Freshman | Ohio State: 13.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas: 18.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji celebrates after defeating North Carolina to win the NCAA men’s tournament. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 230 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor: 9.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 197 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky: 12.5 ppg, 3.9 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 222 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke: 10.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Post Lottery

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 242 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Duke: 10.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3 bpg

Duke’s Mark Williams attempts to dunk during the Sweet 16 against Texas Tech. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 216 pounds | Class: Sophomore | LSU: 16.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 200 pounds | Australia | G League Ignite: 11.3 ppg, 4.4 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 198 pounds | G League Ignite: 17.7 ppg, 3.2 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 240 pounds | Class: Junior | Ohio State: 19.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.5 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 175 pounds | G League Ignite: 15.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.3 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Notre Dame: 14.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.4 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor: 9.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Baylor guard Kendall Brown handles the ball during a February game against Texas Tech. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Milwaukee: 12.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 213 pounds | Class: Junior | Duke: 13.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.4 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 171 pounds | Class: Freshman | Tennessee: 13.3 ppg, 4.9 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 205 pounds | Serbia | Mega Basket: 10.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 218 pounds | Class: Junior | Kansas: 14.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 172 pounds | Overtime Elite: 17.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 8 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | North Carolina: 15.9 ppg, 3.6 apg

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 230 pounds | Class: Junior | Arizona: 12.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg