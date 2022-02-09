Hollywood’s Teamsters Ratify New Film & TV Contract – The Hamden Journal

Members of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year film and TV contract. The vote, counted tonight, was 89% for ratification and 11% against, with 67% of the eligible members casting ballots. The local did not release the actual vote totals.

The agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers includes higher wages, more overtime penalties and additional benefits to secure their industry pension and health plan. And for the first time, the new contract includes a budget-based new-media deal that eliminates the lowest rung on the pay scale – a substantial pay raise for those who would have been working at it going forward.

“Our rank-and-file members have been with us every step of the way throughout these negotiations,” said Lindsay Dougherty, Local 399’s lead negotiator. “Our goal as the negotiating committee was to address our members’ core issues and leave no money on the table. Together, we were able to creatively make economic gains, secure a New Media deal that eliminates low tier wages, and protect the important contract provisions that our members both past and present have fought so hard for. Our members ultimately had the final say on their contract. Their overwhelming vote in favor of ratification gives me the confidence that they were heard loud and clear through this round of bargaining.”

Economic gains include 3% wage increases retroactive to August 1; an additional $10 per day in meal money ($50 total); $3 cell phone allowance added per day; and Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday.

Working conditions improvements include triple time after 16 elapsed hours and, to discourage shortened weekend turnarounds, they’ll get 54 hours off or be paid additional overtime for the invaded time.

The local’s “Black Book” agreement covers drivers, animal trainers/handlers, wranglers, dispatchers, mechanics and auto-service workers employed in the film and TV industry in the 13 Western states.

The Basic Crafts unions also are covered by the pact, and their members are voting to ratify this week. Laborers Local 724 voted unanimously to ratify the deal at a membership meeting on Tuesday, and IBEW Local 40, Studio Plumbers Local 78 and Studio Plasterers Local 755 are expected to ratify it by Friday.

AMPTP president Carol Lombardi was the chief negotiator for the companies. Dougherty, Local 399’s recording secretary, business agent and organizer, was recently elected as one of four vice presidents representing the Western Region of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters – marking the first time that Local 399 has had a seat on the parent union’s General Executive Board.