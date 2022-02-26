Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 Reaches Tentative Deal With AMPTP – The Hamden Journal

Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP for a new three-year contract covering some 800 location managers and assistant location managers. The local’s negotiating committee is unanimously recommending that members ratify it.

“Location professionals in Hollywood serve as the liaisons for the studios between businesses, neighborhoods, historic landmarks and the general public,” said Lindsay Dougherty, the local’s recording secretary and International Brotherhood of Teamsters Wester vice-president-elect, who was the union’s chief negotiator. “This group of highly skilled professionals are an essential component to ensure production continues throughout the state. The extent of their tireless work is often underappreciated. By way of these negotiations, we sought to shine light on their important contributions to the industry in the form of significant economic gains to chip away at making this group whole.”

Details of the tentative agreement will be shared with Local 399 location professionals early next week. A digital informational meeting will be held March 5, and members will then vote electronically to ratify the pact.

The deal comes two weeks after Local 399 members ratified a new “Black Book” agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which covers drivers, animal trainers/handlers, wranglers, dispatchers, mechanics and auto-service workers employed in the film and TV industry in the 13 Western states.

“Our recent ‘Black Book’ negotiations set the framework for our benefit package and New Media deal which allowed us to immediately focus on the key issues that were identified by our member-led Steering Committee made up of location professionals and our rank-and-file members,” said Dougherty, who was appointed chief negotiator by Local 399 secretary-treasurer Steve Dayan and vice president and location manager business agent Ed Duffy.

Joshua Staheli, local 399’s business agent and Motion Picture Pension and Health Plan director, served as cochair of the negotiating committee. AMPTP president Carol Lombardini led the bargaining for the companies.