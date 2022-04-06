Hollywood witnesses say man was abusing dog before onlookers attack him

A group of onlookers chased down and beat up a man witnesses say was abusing a dog on Tuesday in Hollywood, Calif., according to NBC Los Angeles.

Witnesses say the unidentified man was torturing the dog by kicking and dragging it near Sunset Boulevard and the 101 Freeway, local reports say.

That’s when the onlookers chased the man down to give him a beating, according to witnesses.

One of the witnesses was actress Jena Malone, who’s been in “Antebellum” and “The Neon Demon.”

Malone tweeted what she watched unfold.

“I’m sorry that it ended in a brawl, but the dog was going to die,” Malone tweeted. “No question. I can’t imagine the level of torture it had suffered until this point. And now it’s safe in a hospital. Still no word on its owner.”

The suspect was arrested by LAPD on suspicion of animal abuse. The police did not arrest the onlookers who attacked the man allegedly beating the dog which was rescued by animal control.

The owner of the dog was the man’s mother, and she said the dog suffered a broken leg but was going to be OK.

