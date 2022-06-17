Hollywood Walk Of Fame To Honor Paul Walker, Jenni Rivera Posthumously – Deadline

Hollywood Walk Of Fame To Honor Paul Walker, Jenni Rivera Posthumously – The Hamden Journal

Actor Paul Walker and singer Jenni Rivera will be posthumously honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said Friday.

The news was revealed in a statement that announced next year’s two dozen honorees. The selectees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations and ratified by the chamber on Wednesday. Being named doesn’t automatically mean a star will be granted. Honorees have two years to take action on accepting the award, which carries a fee.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023 are:

Motion pictures

  • Juanita Moore (posthumous)

Television

Recording

  • Jenni Rivera (posthumous)

Live theater/live performance