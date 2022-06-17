Hollywood Walk Of Fame To Honor Paul Walker, Jenni Rivera Posthumously – The Hamden Journal

Actor Paul Walker and singer Jenni Rivera will be posthumously honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said Friday.

The news was revealed in a statement that announced next year’s two dozen honorees. The selectees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations and ratified by the chamber on Wednesday. Being named doesn’t automatically mean a star will be granted. Honorees have two years to take action on accepting the award, which carries a fee.

“The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” chairwoman and Walk of Fame star recipient Ellen K said in a statement, “The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”