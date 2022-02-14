Hollywood Sign to Transform Into “Rams House” Installation Following Super Bowl Win

Following the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win on Sunday night, a team celebration will temporarily take over a historic part of the city: the Hollywood Sign.

A temporary installation reading “Rams House” will be displayed over the iconic sign starting Monday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced following the game. In a partnership of the city, the Rams, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust, it will be up through Wednesday.

“What a day in Los Angeles — the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” Garcetti said in a statement. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams.”

“Winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles and our fans in our home stadium is a dream come true,” added Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff. “We are grateful to the City, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust to allow us to recognize this historic championship by turning the iconic Hollywood sign into a celebration of our fans and our community.”

The Rams’ 23-20 defeat of the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI — played at the team’s home SoFi Stadium in Inglewood — marked the team’s second championship but first NFL title for the city of L.A., following a 20-year stint in St. Louis. The Rams moved back to Southern California in 2016 and have made two Super Bowl appearances since.

Fans can watch the installation progress live via the Hollywood sign webcams.

