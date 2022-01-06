Hollywood Remembers Director & His Masterworks – The Hamden Journal

Tributes are pouring in after director and standard-bearer for classic Hollywood moviemaking Peter Bogdanovich died today at 82.

Francis Ford Coppola gave the following statement to The Hamden Journal:

Oh dear, a shock. I am devastated. He was a wonderful and great artist. I’ll never forgot attending a premiere for THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. I remember at its end, the audience leaped up all around me bursting into applause lasting easily 15 minutes. I’ll never forget although I felt I had never myself experienced a reaction like that, that Peter and his film deserved it. May he sleep in bliss for eternity, enjoying the thrill of our applause forever.

Friend and fellow director Guillermo del Toro called Bogdanovich’s films “masterpieces” and asserted, “He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation.”

Writer-director Rod Lurie called Bogdanovich’s Saint Jack a “masterwork,” and credited him for inspiring his own filmmaking.

“In many ways, he was the North Star of my career,” wrote Lurie.

