Hollywood React To Los Angeles Rams Win – The Hamden Journal

The Los Angeles Rams will officially face off against Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI in a true home game on Sunday, Feb. 13, and Hollywood is reacting to the news.

Governor Gavin Newsom celebrated the big win via Twitter.

“Congrats to the NFC champion @RamsNFL– California is well represented in #SuperBowlLVI! And thanks to the @49ers for the exciting season and playoff run — have a feeling there’s more to come from the Red & Gold next year!!”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also tipped his hat for the home team.

“Go #Rams! @RampageNFL and I are ready to see the Rams win Super Bowl LVI right back here in two weeks!”

Dwayne Johnson posted a video via his Instagram sending big congrats to both the Rams and the Bengals.

“@49ers + @CHIEFS, what an incredible season you played, with your BLOOD, SWEAT & RESPECT left on fields across our country. Your loyal 49er & Chief’s natives including my boy @therealtechn9ne 👑 are proud of your pursuit of excellence today, and always ✊🏾”

Basketball star Lebron James was also pleased to see the Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday 20-17.

Danny Trejo called Rams star Odell Beckham Jr., “an amazing sportsman” via Instagram.

 

Singer Niall Horan:

“Congrats @RamsNFL!! A home super bowl in LA. Beautiful”

Read on for more celebrity reactions from Magic Johnson, Alyssa Milano, Corbyn Besson, Dez Bryant, and more below.

