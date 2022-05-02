Hollywood, Political Figures On Report Supreme Court May Overturn Roe – The Hamden Journal

Hollywood, Political Figures On Report Supreme Court May Overturn Roe – Deadline

Politico reported late today on what it says is a draft Supreme Court opinion that is poised to overturn Roe v Wade, giving states the power to ban abortion. It is reportedly based on a preliminary vote by the court on a Mississippi case before it.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio Cortez was among the first to respond, retweeting a post detailing how the opinion could impact gay rights and writing, “As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion – they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights.”

Senator Bernie Sanders said in a post, “Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW.”

Actress Amber Tamblyn wrote, “Tonight our highest court declared war on more than half of its citizens— women and birthing people everywhere.”

