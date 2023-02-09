Hollywood pimp sentenced to five years for hooker ring that catered to actors, producers

A movie producer was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday for operating a sprawling prostitution ring that catered to the wealthy and powerful in Hollywood.

Dillon Jordan, 50, raked in some $1.4 million from the international prostitution business, which he ran from 2010 until 2017 — and whose clients included producers, gamblers and actors, federal prosecutors said.

Jordan laundered the money through two film production companies that eventually backed moderately successful projects, including 2018’s “The Kindergarten Teacher” with Maggie Gyllenhaal and “The Kid” with Ethan Hawke in 2019, Deadline reported.

Several “well-known producers” that Jordan worked with doubled as clients of his sex-selling business, including one who invested $250,000 in his moviemaking companies, prosecutors wrote in court filings.

Prosecutors, in their sentencing submission, cited statements from several of Jordan’s victims — who described being plied with drugs and alcohol and forced into sex work by the Hollywood pimp.





Dillon Jordan was sentenced to five years in prison for running an international prostitution ring. Getty Images

One woman told investigators she met Jordan in Las Vegas when she was 18 years old and paraded her and other women around a poker tournament after giving her drugs and alcohol.

She was then led to a hotel room where she had sex with an Asian man who did not speak English and paid $3,000 for the encounter.

Later that night, Jordan brought her to a party, where he had her “undress and walked her around on a leash, crawling on her hands and knees,” prosecutors wrote.

“The defendant made comments about how young Victim-1 was, such as ‘Look, she is barely 18!’ and pointing to her bedazzled Hello Kitty phone case, which she was carrying,” they added.

At the party, Jordan introduced her to an unidentified actor, who took her to his home in California where, over the course of a number of days, he made her have sex with him and another woman.

“I remember feeling scared out of my mind as my eyes rattled back and forth in my head from the drugs you had quite literally pushed into my mouth,” the victim wrote in a statement cited by prosecutors.

“You separated me from reality, made me question my self-worth, and long after this was all over, I still feel the shame and regret and self doubt,” she added.

Jordan also organized at least 11 sex parties between 2011 and 2014 in the US and abroad, supplying prostitutes to a client for the encounters, prosecutors said.

In his own submission Jordan’s attorneys blamed his troubled upbringing that exposed him to sex and strip clubs at a young age for his criminal conduct.

He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to violate the Mann Act, which criminalizes the transportation of “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution.”

Judge John Cronan handed down the sentence Thursday, telling Jordan he would have imposed a harsher sentence had he been allowed to.

“For years, the defendant operated and profited from an extensive prostitution business that catered to wealthy men and was predicated on the exploitation of young women,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement after Thursday.