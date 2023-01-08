Hollywood Mourns Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own – The Hamden Journal

Hollywood awoke today to the sad news that Eight Is Enough star Adam Rich was gone too soon at age 54.

Mourners posted about the hairstyle that launched a thousand imitators and how he was a TV presence in their childhood. But those who knew him best also focused on his kindness and caring in his adult years, even as he struggled to overcome various issues in his life.

Particularly notable was the outpouring from fellow child stars of his vintage, who perhaps knew all too well about what massive early attention can do to the rest of your life.

A few of the early reactions:

ANOTHER BRILLIANT LIGHT, ANOTHER TORTURED SOUL, ANOTHER CHILD STAR WHO COULDNT FIND HIS PEACE AFTER WHAT HE ENDURED! HE WAS A FRIEND, A COMRADE, & A TALENTED PERSON W A DEEP PASSION 4 HELPING OTHERS UNDERSTAND MENTAL ILLNESS! #RIPADAMRICH ILL MISS HIM! https://t.co/QdGYpmdWOV.. — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 8, 2023