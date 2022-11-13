Hollywood Hillbillies’ Delores Hughes, Also Known As ‘Mema,’ Dead At 76

Delores Hughes, a star of the reality series Hollywood Hillbillies who was also known as “Mema,” died Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the age of 76.

“We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the amazing, beautiful, kind soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes,” her family wrote in a Facebook post. The matriarch was surrounded by family in her hometown of Grayson, Ga., where she died of heart failure.

They continued: “Mema’s family was her whole world! She bragged about them to anyone every time she had the opportunity. Mema was a trailblazer in many ways. She never really understood why so many people loved her and wanted to be around her. She definitely didn’t understand Hollywood. But one thing about, she was a pure comedic genius without trying! Her memory will live on with all the stories and laughs she offered to anyone willing to listen. We love you Mema! RIP Queen!”

Mema became a breakout character from Hollywood Hillbillies, which followed YouTube star Michael “Coppercab” Kittrell as he and his family moved from Georgia to Hollywood, Calif. It aired on Reelz between 2014-2015, and lasted a total of 23 episodes before its cancellation.

The show also starred Kittrell’s aunt, Dee Dee Peters, her boyfriend Paul Conlon, and Kittrell’s uncle, John Cox.

Hughes’ other credits include appearances on Tosh.0 and The Playboy Morning Show.

