Hollywood Foreign Press Says No Press Conferences For 2023 Golden Globes – The Hamden Journal

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Friday that the group will not hold press conferences for any movies or TV shows that are eligible for January’s Golden Globe Awards.

The practice of Globes press conferences conducted exclusively for HFPA members came under the microscope in early 2021 amid revelations in a Los Angeles Times exposé that detailed multiple shortcomings at the organization around diversity and transparency.

Actors spoke out about being subjected to intrusive questions that had made them uncomfortable at the pressers, which had been considered mandatory for anyone who wanted a shot at winning.

The HFPA signaled a shift at the end of 2021 when then-interim CEO Todd Boehly announced a proposal for reform that included language that press conferences would no longer be required.

“The HFPA will not be hosting any press conferences during the current awards cycle,” she said. “Our commitment remains on recognizing the very best in film and television both in the U.S. and abroad, and bringing the Golden Globes to a global television and streaming audience. With the expansion of the voting body and the increase in eligible content this year, we are focused on the nominations and making the 80th a historic event to remember.”

She added that HFPA press conferences were never a requirement for Golden Globe consideration.

The upcoming Globes, the 80th edition, will be live on NBC (as well as Peacock) after a year’s hiatus owing to the HFPA overall.

Among those changes, which included increasing and diversifying voting membership and amending its bylaws, the HFPA board last month approved the continuation of rules implemented for last year’s pared-down awards-giving, including that there would be no mandatory movie screenings, and that submissions of movies and TV programs will remain voluntary for eligibility.

Nominations for the 2023 Globes will be revealed December 12, with the awards ceremony January 10 at the Beverly Hilton.