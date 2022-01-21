The Hamden Journal

Hollywood, Comedy World Mourn Louie Anderson – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for updates… Louie Anderson, the longtime comedian and actor who died of cancer this morning, is being remembered today by colleagues as a generous friend and groundbreaking comic.

“Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin’ right about now,” tweeted comedian George Wallace. “Everybody gets the light. You’ll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million…”

“Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above,” writes Henry Winkler. ” ..we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye.”

See below for reactions. The Hamden Journal will update this post as additional tributes arrive…

 

