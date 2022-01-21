Hollywood, Comedy World Mourn Louie Anderson – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for updates… Louie Anderson, the longtime comedian and actor who died of cancer this morning, is being remembered today by colleagues as a generous friend and groundbreaking comic.

“Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin’ right about now,” tweeted comedian George Wallace. “Everybody gets the light. You’ll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million…”

“Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above,” writes Henry Winkler. ” ..we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye.”

See below for reactions. The Hamden Journal will update this post as additional tributes arrive…

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

Baskets was such a phenomenal “second act” for Louie Anderson. I wish he’d gotten a third. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 21, 2022

I worked with Louie Anderson on Baskets. It was his birthday, and we brought out a cake and sang happy birthday to him. Loved his work on that show. What a unique and lovable character Christine Baskets is.. Everyone go check out Baskets <3#RIPLouieAnderson — Shannon Hurley (@shannonhurley) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson was such a kind, sincere, hilarious person. I was lucky to open for him once & he told me he had watched all my videos then sung MY praises?! At one point he cried on stage as he poured his heart out. He seemed to just truly love his audience, comedy, and family. pic.twitter.com/uDMXQ3mDKJ — Lauren O’Brien (@thelaurenobrien) January 21, 2022

💔 @LouieAnderson I have a feeling you had every intention of fighting, until someone mentioned Heaven now has Meatloaf. In my heart your last words were “Wow, that sounds delicious!” RIP dear friend. 😢 #LouieAnderson @TheComedyStore pic.twitter.com/RNDPKLQ8rk — Lance Patrick (@lancepatrick) January 21, 2022

RIP dear #LouieAnderson You picked me to voice your girlfriend Jeannie in your Emmy winning cartoon “Life With Louie” . Always funny, kind and professional. You left this world a funnier and better place. And you always made sure we had chocolate covered strawberries in studio! pic.twitter.com/niA3fX3QbS — Debi Derryberry (@DebiDerryberry) January 21, 2022

One time I was bombing and I saw Louie Anderson walk out of the room. I said “I just walked Louie Anderson!” And he laughed that wild insane laugh that made everything worth it. Still walked out. — Brooks Wheelan (@brookswheelan) January 21, 2022

Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin’ right about now. Everybody gets the light. You’ll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million. Also pictured, the very much alive @kathleenmadigan, who has promised not to die this year. https://t.co/YkW4BSel38 pic.twitter.com/BlkHv5wuLl — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 21, 2022

When Meatloaf died Louie Anderson was like, “What’s the point of living?” I loved them both. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) January 21, 2022