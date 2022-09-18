Hollywood Bowl Blaze Draws Three Fire Companies, But Venue Unharmed – The Hamden Journal

A fire in a small cluster of palm trees outside the Hollywood Bowl greeted exiting customers Saturday night.

Three fire companies responded to the blaze, which erupted as attendees existed the Bowl’s “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music” program. The venue was unharmed and no injuries were reported.

No cause of the fire has been released. The Los Angeles Fire Dept. downplayed the incident.

“That somewhat stubborn fire near the @HollywoodBowl, our 1,423rd emergency of the day,” the department tweeted. “Thankfully involves only vegetation, and has not risen to the level of issuing an @LAFD ALERT.