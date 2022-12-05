Holly Robinson Peete Pays Tribute To ‘Sesame Street’ Star Bob McGrath With Touching Throwback Video – The Hamden Journal

Bob McGrath of Sesame Street died at the age of 90 and Holly Robinson Peete took to social media to pay tribute to the late star. The actor shared a video of when she was a kid on the set of the children’s show sharing the set with McGrath.

“This news has me wrecked!” Peete wrote on Instagram. “I first met Bob McGrath in 1969 when my father and him starred together on #SesameStreet. He was the guy you saw on TV. The nicest, sweetest, kindest man.”

Peete continued, “The first time my brother and I got to be on Sesame Street we had this scene with him. Rest in peace, Bob McGrath. You were so loved all over the world.”

In a separate post, Peete shared a still of McGrath with her late father.

“RIP Bob McGrath. You were a legend and your warmth, humor and smile made #sesamestreet so Sunny. #RIPBob. say hi to my Daddy… Gordon & Bob together again…,” she posted.

Sesame Workshop shared a series of tweets confirming the news of McGrath’s death.

“Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years,” read the tweet. “A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world …whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts.”

The tweets continued, “A revered performer worldwide, Bob’s rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over. We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us.”

