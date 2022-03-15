Holly Hunter reflects on loss of ‘Broadcast News’ co-star and ‘great mentor’ William Hurt

William Hurt’s death is being felt by one of his co-stars in one of his most critically acclaimed films.

Holly Hunter, who starred with Hurt in the hit 1987 movie “Broadcast News,” said he was a dedicated performer.

“Well, Bill was like my first great mentor,” she told the 3rd hour of TODAY Tuesday. “He was an incredibly serious actor. It was sacred to Bill. And that sacredness, I loved that. It was a rare thing to see someone approach work with that vibe. So, I felt safe with Bill.”

Hurt, Hunter. Broadcast News, 1987. (Alamy)

Hunter earned a best actress nomination for her work in “Broadcast News,” while Hurt picked up an Oscar nod for best actor in the film.

The movie, about the tangled romantic professional and personal lives of three people working in television news, garnered a total of seven Oscar nominations, including ones for best picture and best supporting actor for Albert Brooks.

“R.I.P. William Hurt,” Brooks tweeted Sunday. “So sad to hear this news. Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed.”

Hurt, Hunter, Brooks. Broadcast News, 1987. (Alamy)

Hurt won a best actor Oscar in 1986 for his work in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” He would earn another nomination a year later for “Children of a Lesser God” and another one the following year for “Broadcast News,” giving him nominations in three consecutive years. He was also up for another Academy Award in 2006 for his supporting role in “A History of Violence.”

Like Hurt, Hunter, who returns Tuesday night for a second season of the NBC comedy “Mr. Mayor,” has one Oscar win out of her four nominations. She secured nominations for “Broadcast News,” “The Firm” and “Thirteen” and won best actress for “The Piano.”