Holly Holm, Yana Santos remain respectful

SAN ANTONIO – Former UFC champion Holly Holm faced off for the final time Yana Santos on Friday at UFC on ESPN 43 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Holm (14-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) makes her first appearance in almost a year as he takes on Santos (14-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) in Saturday’s co-main event at UFC on ESPN 43. The card takes place Saturday at AT&T Center with the main card on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

Holm, 41, was accompanied Friday by longtime coach Mike Winklejohn, of Jackson Wink. Meanwhile, Santos (nee Kunitskaya) was joined on stage by her husband, former UFC middleweight title challenger Thiago Santos, and her 11-month-old daughter.

Watch the final faceoff between Holm and Santos in the video above.

