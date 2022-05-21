Holly Holm, Ketlen Vieira resist breaking off staredown

LAS VEGAS – Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira came face-to-face for the first time ahead of the UFC Fight Night 206 main event following Friday’s weigh-ins.

Holm (14-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) and Vieira (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) are set for a five-round matchup of contenders in the women’s bantamweight division on Saturday, and as is tradition, they engaged in a staredown where neither fighter wanted to be the first to look away before stepping into the octagon.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Both fighters were respectful as they locked eyes in under the supervision of UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby, but the intensity was evident as Holm, No. 4 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s bantamweight rankings, looks to defend her position against No. 9-ranked Vieira.

Check out video above to see Holm and Vieira first and only staredown between Holm and Vieira.

UFC Fight Night 206 takes place at the UFC Apex. The entire event streams on ESPN+.

List

UFC Fight Night 206 breakdown: Why Holly Holm should finish Ketlen Vieira in return from layoff

List

UFC Fight Night 206 pre-event facts: Holly Holm returns from longest career layoff

List

UFC Fight Night 206 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Who’s calling the final card of May?