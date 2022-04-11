Hollis Jane Andrews To Recur In ABC Medical Drama – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hollis Jane Andrews (iCarly) has been tapped for a multi-episode arc opposite Freddie Highmore on the current fifth season of ABC’s The Good Doctor.

Andrews will play Sophie, a smart and savvy documentarian whose inspiring documentary projects have won her many accolades and awards. Born with dwarfism and being a person with a disability herself, Sophie is immediately intrigued by her Aunt’s doctor — autistic surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore) and his neurotypical fiancée Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara)… for reasons that Sophie will reveal along the way.

In tonight’s episode, “Potluck,” someone mistakenly brings a hallucinogen-laced dish to the hospital’s company potluck, much of the hospital staff and doctors are incapacitated — leaving doctors Murphy, Glassman and Allen forced to take on all the hospital’s cases, further exacerbating Dr. Murphy and Dr. Glassman’s conflicting work styles.

The series also stars Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen.

The Good Doctor is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Liz Friedman and Mike Listo are also executive producers. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Andrews appeared in the 2013 Sam Raimi-directed Disney feature Oz: The Great & Powerful. Her recent credits include roles on Paramount+’s iCarly, FX’s Better Things, TV Land’s Nobodies, Adult Swim’s Mike Tyson Mysteries and Disney’s K.C. Undercover. Andrews is repped by Gartner Group Entertainment.



The Good Doctor was recently renewed for a sixth season. It airs Monday nights at 10 PM on ABC.