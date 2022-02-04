Holiday Styling Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This ginormous inflatable screen might be full of hot air…but this offer isn’t. (Photo: Amazon)

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and the best seat in town might just be in your own backyard! Whether you’re inviting company over for the big game or just want a gigantic screen to enjoy all the action, this projector screen is the way to go — and it’s way more fun than just huddling around a TV in a cramped living room.

The gigantic Holiday Styling Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen can span — get this — 16.5 feet across and nine feet high! Here’s some more numbers that’ll impress you. Right now this screen is $250 at Amazon, but Yahoo readers can enter a special promotional code, 15SBPARTY, and enjoy an instant discount. It’s stackable, too, so you can use the code alongside existing promotions. That brings the screen down to just $170 (or $212 for the supersize)!

Starting at $170 with code 15SBPARTY (was $275), amazon.com

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Relax; you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Here’s the lowdown:

A massive viewing experience

The Holiday Styling Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen is ideal for pairing with just about any digital projector. Its shape can accommodate movies and TV shows at a number of 16:9 resolutions, including standard HD at 720p and all the way up to 4K Ultra HD at 2160p. Thanks to its built-in powerful, yet quiet, electric blower (which is, of course, included), it’s super easy to set up; you’ll be in business within just 10 minutes. Shoppers are just in love with it.

“We used this screen for our outdoor movie party this spring and it was awesome,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “Compared to screens we have used in the past, this one’s setup and tear-down is super fast and easy! The velcro for holding up the white screen in place is very durable as well. We used it to rear-project but do appreciate the fact that you can project from either direction. Tons of people complimented it and wanted to know where we found it! We already have plans to use it at more upcoming movie nights as well as for some youth group and church events (and even sharing it with others for a graduation and wedding slideshow). So versatile and fun!”

Story continues

All the fun of the multiplex without the sticky floors, overpriced concessions and (you hope) those people behind you who won’t shut up. (Photo: Amazon)

Made from seamless polyester fabric

The Holiday Styling Inflatable Projector Screen is made of a seamless polyester fabric that brings out the sharp detail, vivid colors and smooth motion from your home digital projector. And since it’s made with its own base that’s more than six feet long, the screen will stand up (literally) against wind, thanks to its electric blowers and ropes to keep it secure to the ground. It’s certainly an upgrade from a big white bed sheet!

“This is the best purchase I have ever made. I used to get an old sheet and rig it up, then it would blow in the wind, making the watching experience less than pleasurable,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “With the Inflatable Outdoor movie screen, we are enjoying our evenings on the patio much more quickly. It takes longer for the projector to warm up than it does for the screen to set up. Roll it out, connect the fan, and stake it down. Screen portion is removable (Velcro) and washable. made from T-shirt-type material, it does not crease or wrinkle when folded. Frame is durable canvas. Easily moved when blown up to adjust position. Can be projected from rear or front. Fan is not excessively noisy.”

And, believe it or not, this Holiday Styling Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen is surprisingly portable; it even comes with its own carrying tote bag.

Now that you have your digital projector and projector screen, all you need is to find something to watch and a bowl full of popcorn.

Take it from this five-star reviewer: “This inflatable movie screen is amazing!”

Starting at $170 with code 15SBPARTY (was $275), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

