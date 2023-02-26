Hogs to host 5-star athlete, make cut for 4-star ATH

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: [email protected] (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Five-star athlete to take a visit to Fayetteville

While his initial top 15 did not include the Razorbacks, five-star athlete KJ Bolden is taking a visit to get a closer look at Arkansas on March 4. It will be the first look at Fayetteville for the recruit from Georgia, a state Arkansas has had an emphasis in recruiting since head coach Sam Pittman was hired at Arkansas. Bolden plays both wide receiver and defensive back for Buford High School and is ranked the No. 2 athlete in the country and No. 15 player overall according to Rivals. In addition to Arkansas, the 6-foot-2, 181-pound recruit will visit Miami, USC, Oregon and Alabama. Bolden has already taken visits to Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and others.

Hogs make top 10 for four-star Chicago athlete

Another athlete in the class of 2024 released a top 10 that included Arkansas on Wednesday. Tyson Griffin, who is being recruited to Arkansas as a wide receiver, hails from the south side of Chicago. The four-star athlete also included Illinois, Purdue, Louisville, Tennessee and others in his top 10 list. Griffin told HawgBeat on Wednesday a trip to Arkansas is in the cards, but due to the distance it may not be until the summer. Griffin is ranked the No. 10 player in the state of Illinois and the No. 32 athlete in the country according to Rivals. He helped his high school to a 10-2 record last season, finishing with a loss to Nazareth Academy in the Illinois 5A playoff quarterfinals. Illinois has not been a state heavily recruited by Arkansas in recent years, but it did produce four-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson Jr., who signed with the Razorbacks in the class of 2023.

In-state four-star linebacker to take another trip to Fayetteville

After recently being rated a four-star linebacker by Rivals, in-state product Brian Huff is planning a trip to Fayetteville win March 4. It will be the fourth visit for the Valley View High School product out of Jonesboro. Huff, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 210 pounds, was offered by the Hogs over a year ago, on Jan. 25, 2022. Since then, he has been offered by LSU, Notre Dame, Memphis and others. Huff is ranked the No. 3 player in the state of Arkansas in the class of 2024, and the No. 20 outside linebacker in the country, according to Rivals. He plays both tight end and linebacker for Valley View.

In-state three-star wide receiver planning return visit to Arkansas

After visiting Arkansas on Jan. 21 during one of its Prospect Days, Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown left with an offer from the Razorbacks. He is planning another trip to Fayetteville on March 4. The local pass catcher holds offers from Purdue, Arkansas State, UNLV and others in addition to Arkansas. Brown is ranked a 5.6 three-star recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 9 player in the state of Arkansas, according to Rivals. Last season, Brown caught 75 passes for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns, which helped him earn a 7A-West All-State selection last season. In Bentonville’s 45-0 rout of North Little Rock in the playoffs last year, he had 205 receiving yards in just the first half.

Hogs offer four-star quarterback out of Alabama, visit planned

Arkansas is still without a quarterback in the class of 2024, and missed out on in-state four-star Walker White, who committed to Auburn on Feb. 3. The Razorbacks offered four-star KJ Jackson on Wednesday, and he plans to see the campus soon. Jackson told HawgBeat he will visit Arkansas on March 11. Ranked the No. 15 player in the state of Alabama out of Montgomery, Jackson a 6-foot-2, 203-pound left-handed passer. He’s ranked the No. 16 pro-style quarterback in the country according to Rivals. He holds offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, Kentucky and others, in addition to Arkansas. Jackson helped lead St. James School to a 13-2 record a season ago, capped off with an Alabama 3A State Championship win over Piedmont High School.

Arkansas offers offensive lineman transfer from Maryland

The transfer portal is currently closed and will remain that way until May 1, when it will open for a two-week period until May 15. Arkansas still has nine scholarships left for transfers, and Pittman said after National Signing Day he intends to find at least one more offensive lineman. “I’d like to look at another guy that can snap the ball, offensively,” Pittman told the media. “We’ve got to find maybe one more. In losing guys last year, a bunch of those guys could snap. Obviously Ricky played center, but Jones could snap. And so, we’ve got to continue to look at that on offense.” Mason Lunsford, while listed at tackle by Rivals, played guard for Maryland, the former home of Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos. He reported an offer from the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

Lunsford posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 64.6 last season, playing in 651 total snaps. That ranks No. 213 in the country. In addition to Arkansas, Lunsford reported offers from LSU, Tulane, Buffalo and others.

Arkansas offers 2025 defensive back out of Texas

While the Arkansas coaching staff is hard at work getting their class of 2024 put together, they are still looking for recruits in future classes. An offer was extended by the Razorbacks to 2025 defensive back Zadian Gentry out of McKinney, Texas on Thursday. He already holds offers from Baylor, Auburn, Texas Tech and others. Gentry is coached at McKinney High School by Arkansas alum Marcus Shavers, who played defensive end for the Razorbacks in 2006 and 2007.