Hogs sign in-state TE, more PWOs

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: [email protected] (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Shamar Easter signs with Arkansas

The class of 2023 is officially finished for Arkansas on the high school level, as four-star tight end Shamar Easter, an Ashdown native, signed his letter of intent Wednesday on National Signing Day. Easter committed to Arkansas in Aug. 2021, but he pushed back his signing from the Early Signing Period after tight ends coach Dowell Loggains left the Razorbacks to join the South Carolina staff as its offensive coordinator. A visit to Fayetteville in January, however, sealed the deal for him. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday he trusted Easter because he believed the pass catcher wanted to be at Arkansas. “I think Shamar wanted to come to Arkansas,” Pittman said. “You’d have to ask him, (but) I think he wanted to come to Arkansas for a long, long time. Any time there’s change, sometimes there becomes panic in it. Obviously recruiters will tell you, ‘You need to go visit here, you need to visit there.’ If you trust those people, then you do. But certainly Arkansas and Coach Turner… Coach Turner’s got a way about him.” Easter, 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, will join Arkansas after the spring semester.

Hogs pick up PWO safety from Little Rock

Following a visit to Arkansas over the weekend, Little Rock Mills two-star safety Anton Pierce went public with his decision to join the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on on Thursday. Pierce — who had originally committed to play at Army — made the announcement on his Twitter page around 7 p.m. Thursday.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9

Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05l

d1Byb2ZpbGVQaWM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci

PiNOZXdQcm9maWxlUGljPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVnYz

RFk5RVpubSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Z2M0RZOUVabm08L2E+PC9wPiZt

ZGFzaDsgQW50b24gUGllcmNlIChAQW50b25QaWVyY2UyMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i

aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbnRvblBpZXJjZTIxL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIx

MzIwMDE2MjY3Mjk2NzY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5

IDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i

aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy

c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

While he played on both sides of the ball in high school, Pierce will join the safeties at Arkansas. Defensively last season, he tallied 65 tackles — three of those for loss and one sack — eight pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. Pierce, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 203 pounds, will join fellow Mills athlete JaBrae Shaw, who committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on a week prior.

Long snapper chooses Arkansas, his ‘dream school’

Max Schmidly, a Charlotte, North Carolina, native, will be joining the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on long snapper. He went public with his decision on Monday.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i

bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQhPGJyPjxicj7inJ4gV2FpdCBmb3IgdGhlIExvcmQ7

IGJlIHN0cm9uZyBhbmQgdGFrZSBoZWFydCBhbmQgd2FpdCBmb3IgdGhlIExv

cmQuIFBzYWxtIDI3OjE0PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o

YXNodGFnL1dPT1BJR1NPT0lFP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj

JTVFdGZ3Ij4jV09PUElHU09PSUU8L2E+IPCfkJc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov

L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvcHJvdWRkYW1uc3RhdGU/c3JjPWhhc2gm

YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNwcm91ZGRhbW5zdGF0ZTwvYT4g

PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lnYkFrS2F6OWsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy

LmNvbS9JZ2JBa0thejlrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1heCBTY2htaWRseSAo

QG1heF9zY2htaWRseSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9t

YXhfc2NobWlkbHkvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjAxOTg4ODc1Nzg1NjI1NjA/cmVmX3Ny

Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv

dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0

ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K

PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Schmidly, whose family is from Arkansas, told HawgBeat Fayetteville has always been a place he’s loved. “Arkansas’ always been a place that I’ve always loved,” Schmidly said. “It’s honestly my dream school. My family’s from Arkansas.” Schmidly’s cousin, Parker Henry (formerly Schmidly), is married to former Arkansas tight end Hunter Henry. The Henry family name is one that is known by Arkansas fans, and Schmidly said he’s ready for fans to know his family name. “We’ve known (the Henry’s) for a while now, and it’s pretty special to represent Arkansas as a Schmidly,” Schmidly said.

Arkansas gains PWO commitment from tight end out of Texas

Arkansas signed two four-star tight ends in the class of 2023 in Shamar Easter and Luke Hasz, and they gained another commitment from Addison, Texas, tight end Luke Johnston on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end held preferred walk-on offers from Ole Miss and Texas A&M in addition to Arkansas. He made his decision public via his Twitter account.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i

bHRyIj5TdXBlciBibGVzc2VkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIG15IGNvbW1pdG1lbnQg

dG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQj9y

ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmF6b3JiYWNrRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9

Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XUFM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w

O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXUFM8L2E+IPCfkJcgPGEgaHJlZj0i

aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NvbW1pdHRlZD9zcmM9aGFz

aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NvbW1pdHRlZDwvYT4gPGEg

aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE1UdXJuZXI/cmVmX3Ny

Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoTVR1cm5lcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0

cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNhbVBpdHRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny

YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6

Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HcmVnSm9obnN0b242Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF

dGZ3Ij5AR3JlZ0pvaG5zdG9uNjc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp

dHRlci5jb20vSENfSGF5ZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhDX0hh

eWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RDQUFkZGlz

b25GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVENBQWRkaXNvbkZCPC9hPiA8

YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMHpYelR4ekRIWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu

Y29tLzB6WHpUeHpESFk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTHVrZSBKb2huc3RvbiAo

QGx1a2Vfam9obnN0b24yMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv

bS9sdWtlX2pvaG5zdG9uMjMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjA4NDUzMDY0MTI5NDU0MDg/

cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js

b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt

LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj

cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

From Trinity Christian Academy in Addison, Johnston also held a scholarship offer from New Mexico. He was given his PWO offer from Arkansas on Jan. 16.

Arkansas sends out more offers for future classes

Arkansas hosted over 30 recruits last weekend during the last Prospect Day in the month of January, and a few of those recruits left with offers from the Razorbacks. At least seven athletes reported offers to Arkansas this week, including wide receiver Jaden Perez, a recruit in the class of 2025 who has started to gain traction, reporting eight total offers. To see a list of prospects who visited Arkansas last weekend and reported an offer following and to keep up to date as more offers are sent out, you can join The Trough, HawgBeat’s premium message board.

2023 linebacker targets choose Maryland, UCF over Hogs

Following the introduction of Travis Williams as Arkansas’ new defensive coordinator, two linebacker recruits who were committed to UCF — where Williams previously served as DC — announced they were decommitting from the Knights. Andrew and Michael Harris — twins from Altamonte Springs, Florida — had included Arkansas in their final list of schools, but ended up choosing to play college football elsewhere. Andrew Harris stuck with his initial decision and chose UCF on National Signing Day, while Michael is heading north to play at Maryland.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i

bHRyIj5JIGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gc2lnbiB0byB0aGUgdW5pdmVyc2l0eSBv

ZiBjZW50cmFsIGZsb3JpZGEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv

bS9Fcm5pZVNpbXMzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARXJuaWVTaW1z

MzQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLSW5n

cmFtP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEtJbmdyYW08L2E+IDxh

IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNGX1JlY3J1aXRpbmc/cmVm

X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVDRl9SZWNydWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm

PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NTTl9VQ0Y/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1

RXRmdyI+QFNTTl9VQ0Y8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j

b20vVUNGS25pZ2h0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVUNGS25pZ2h0

czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0ZfRm9vdGJh

bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVDRl9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT48L3A+

Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmRyZXcgaGFycmlzIOKtkO+4j+KtkO+4j+KtkO+4j+KtkO+4

jyAoQEFuZHJldzA1NDc4ODU3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu

Y29tL0FuZHJldzA1NDc4ODU3L3N0YXR1cy8xNjIwOTA4NzIzMzU4MTA5NzAy

P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i

bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y

bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z

Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i

bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIGJlIGEgdGVycCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3

aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RlcnBzRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+

QFRlcnBzRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgMTltaWljaGFlbCAoQDE5

TWljaGFlbF9IKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzE5TWlj

aGFlbF9IL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIwOTk5NTM4NzcyMjYyOTE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz

cmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8

c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv

bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2

Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Arkansas basketball misses out on highly-ranked guard

The Arkansas basketball 2023 recruiting class is finished, and Eric Musselman is working ahead on the class of 2024. One guard is out of the picture, though, as he committed to elsewhere. Elijah Moore, ranked the No. 68 player in the nation according to Rivals, chose Syracuse on Jan. 28. He had taken an official visit to Arkansas when the Hogs hosted Alabama on Jan. 11. A four-star recruit out of New York City in the Bronx, Moore held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Syracuse, Illinois and more. The Hardwood Hogs currently do not have any commitments in the 2024 class.