Hogs in the mix for Rivals Top250 quarterback

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Hogs make cut for Air Noland, commitment date set

A decision date is coming soon for four-star quarterback Air Noland, who released his Top 7 schools on Saturday. Noland included the Hogs, as well as some other stiff competition for his services.

The Fairburn, Georgia, native will make his college decision on April 8. He told HawgBeat following his visit on March 15 that Arkansas really stood out to him. “I think the outcome that I got, the information I got is that Arkansas isn’t what a lot of people expect until you get down there. Arkansas really stood out with coach (Sam) Pittman and coach (Dan) Enos.” Noland was selected First-Team All-State for the 6A class in Georgia last season, and was awarded 6A Player of the Year. He led Langston Hughes High School to a perfect 15-0 record and a 6A State Championship last season, throwing for 4,095 yards an 55 touchdowns, adding five scores on the ground.

Four-star offensive lineman includes Arkansas in Top 8

Arkansas is well-known for putting offensive lineman into the NFL, and will likely have two more heading into next season in Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner. Four-star offensive tackle Max Anderson released a Top 8 on Thursday that included the Hogs. The Frisco, Texas, native interestingly did not have any Texas schools in the list. Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Oregon all joined Arkansas on the list. Anderson is ranked the No. 181 player in the nation according to Rivals, and the 13th-best tackle. His last visit to Fayetteville was on Nov. 12, when Arkansas lost to LSU, 13-10.

Arkansas offers 2026 running back out of Missouri during visit

Recruiting is oftentimes playing the long game. Arkansas offered a running back from the class of 2026 on Friday. DeZephen Walker, a running back from Raymore, Missouri, was on campus this week, and reported the offer on Twitter.

Walker has yet to be ranked by Rivals, but holds offers from Georgia, Kansas State, Tennessee, Purdue, Oregon and Missouri in addition to Arkansas. The 6-foot, 190-pound running back reports on his Twitter account that he runs a 4.5 40-yard dash, playing at Raymore-Peculiar High School with Jaden Reddell, a receiver who also holds an offer from Arkansas.

Four-star tight end plans April visit to Arkansas

In last year’s recruiting cycle, Arkansas landed two four-star tight ends in Ashdown native Shamar Easter and Luke Hasz of Bixby, Oklahoma. Another four-star tight end, this one out of Georgia, will take a trip to Arkansas in April. Kylan Fox, who is ranked No. 223 in the nation according to Rivals, will take a visit to Arkansas on April 8. Fox plays both tight end and defensive end for Grayson High School, but is being recruited as a tight end according to Rivals. Last season, he helped Grayson to a 10-3 season and a quarterfinal appearance in the Georgia 7A playoffs, where it lost to Milton, 35-12. Fox told HawgBeat last season he recorded 25 receptions for 326 yards, finding the endzone twice.

Rivals Top250 wide receiver has Arkansas in Top 8

Another highly-ranked player has released a Top 8 and Arkansas found themselves firmly in the mix. Bryant Wesco, a four-star quarterback out of Midlothian, Texas, near the Dallas area, included Arkansas among Clemson, TCU, Nebraska, Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas. Wesco is ranked the No. 165 player in the nation and No. 31 player in the state of Texas according to Rivals. On March 18, he was invited to the 2024 Under Armour All-America game. Last season, Wesco helped Midlothian to a 13-1 record, perfect until a playoff loss to Aledo.

Arkansas basketball hosts UCA transfer on unofficial visit

The 2022-2023 Arkansas basketball season ended on Thursday with a blowout loss to UConn in the Sweet 16, and Eric Musselman is already working the transfer portal to reload for next season. Arkansas basketball hosted UCA transfer and Bryant native Camren Hunter on an unofficial visit on Wednesday. Hunter was named the ASUN Player of the Year last season. The 6-foot-3, 200 pound sophomore averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this past season. It won’t be the last time Hunter is on campus for a visit, either. He told HawgBeat he would be coming back for an official visit. “(The visit) went extremely well,” Hunter said. “Well enough for them to want to come back and do an official visit. They were very honest and down to earth. Exposed me in my weaknesses and strengths. They told me how I fit and how they had did some research on me before reaching to make sure I fit their program as a whole. Little things not so far as weaknesses just things that could help elevate me. Playmaking, three level scoring and defending, toughness, and other stuff.”